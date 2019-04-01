Pick It Up – Ska in the 90s World Premiere Is April 26th

Guess Californians will be busy the end of April as Back to the Beach Festival is happening but before that, Pick It Up – Ska in the 90s will have it’s world premiere on April 26th. It will be happening at 8:30pm at the Lido Theater in Newport Beach, CA as an official selection of the Newport Beach Film Festival. We also now know that Tim Armstrong will narrate the movie, which I forgot to ask Taylor during my podcast episode with him. Not sure he would have told me that anyway haha. Tim isn’t a stranger to narrating ska docs as he did the narration for that mini-doc done by Vice/Noisey on 2 tone.



You can buy tickets here and use coupon code PICKITUP5 (all uppercase) at checkout to receive 5 bucks off. That is if you live in the area to go to this.

Since the movie premiere is happening night before Back to the Beach, except a lot of those bands to be attendance to watch the documentary. Plus they will have booth at the festival as well.

More info will be announced soon on the documentary’s social pages like Facebook and Instagram.