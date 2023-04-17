Popes of Chillitown Releasing New Album in June

Image used with permission for news/ review purposes.

UK Ska punk band Popes of Chillitown will be releasing a new album in June via Criminal Records called Take A Picture. Their 4th full-length album is available for pre-order.



Their last full-length album was 2018’s Work Hard, Play Hard, See You in the Graveyard and before that was my favorite, 2015’s To The Moon.

