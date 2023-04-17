Popes of Chillitown Releasing New Album in June
Music News | Apr 17th, 2023
UK Ska punk band Popes of Chillitown will be releasing a new album in June via Criminal Records called Take A Picture. Their 4th full-length album is available for pre-order.
Their last full-length album was 2018’s Work Hard, Play Hard, See You in the Graveyard and before that was my favorite, 2015’s To The Moon.
From the press release:
Popes of Chillitown are set to release their brand-new album ‘Take A Picture’ in June via independent label Criminal Records.
Fundamentally ska/dub/punk with a progressive edge, their exact sound is impossible to tie down. With enough energy to power a small city, their songs drag you through punk, ska, two-tone, rock, hip-hop, reggae, drum & bass, dub and metal.
Renowned for their energetic live shows, Popes have amassed a loyal following, with 3 well-received albums, tours supporting Fishbone, Voodoo Glow Skulls & The Slackers as well as relentless headline touring of their own across the UK & Europe.
The latest record ‘Take A Picture’ is a genre-denying melée of energetic, fiercely catchy and immersive songs, bringing together all the diverse influences in the band. The eagerly anticipated fourth album is now available to pre-order on Signed CD, Digital and 12” Splatter Vinyl via Criminal Records store.
UPCOMING DATES
Friday 4th August – YORK Fulford Arms