ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 05 (New Music – June 2018)

Podcasts | By on Jun 12th, 2018

ReadJunk Podcast - Episode 5 (New Music - June 2018)

Episode 05 of The ReadJunk Podcast features all new music from 2018 and 2017. I reached out to some bands and received some new songs to play, which you’ll hear in this episode. I got some rock, a lot of ska, little bit of punk and bunch of reggae as well.

  1. Willie Nile – All Dressed Up And No Place To Go
  2. The Levellers – One Way
  3. Family of The Year – Hold Me Down
  4. Parade of Lights – Human Condition
  5. The Decemberists – Severed
  6. Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
  7. Protoje – No Guarantee
  8. KBong – Open My Eyes
  9. The Nextman Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club – Rudeboy ft. Gardna
  10. The Maple State – Something In The Water
  11. The Peacocks – Hooray
  12. Peter Bradley Adams – Lorraine
  13. Alan Doyle – Come Out with Me
  14. David Hillyard and Rocksteady 7 – Measure of a Man
  15. Something To Do – Anything Can Happen
  16. The Ladrones – Sitios
  17. Popes of Chillitown – Get Off Get On
  18. The Busters – Chase Them
  19. Barbicide – Eve of Destruction
  20. Fortunate Youth – Left My Love In California
  21. UB40 – Making Love
  22. Freddie McGregor – Go Freddie Go
  23. Beres Hammond – I’m Alive
  24. Face To Face – Disconnected (acoustic session)
  25. The Travoltas – Sugar Thing

Next weeks’ theme for the episode is Summer, since it will be the beginning of Summer next week! Hope you enjoy this episode and keep spreading the word, thanks!

