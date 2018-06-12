ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 05 (New Music – June 2018)

Episode 05 of The ReadJunk Podcast features all new music from 2018 and 2017. I reached out to some bands and received some new songs to play, which you’ll hear in this episode. I got some rock, a lot of ska, little bit of punk and bunch of reggae as well.



Willie Nile – All Dressed Up And No Place To Go The Levellers – One Way Family of The Year – Hold Me Down Parade of Lights – Human Condition The Decemberists – Severed Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises Protoje – No Guarantee KBong – Open My Eyes The Nextman Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club – Rudeboy ft. Gardna The Maple State – Something In The Water The Peacocks – Hooray Peter Bradley Adams – Lorraine Alan Doyle – Come Out with Me David Hillyard and Rocksteady 7 – Measure of a Man Something To Do – Anything Can Happen The Ladrones – Sitios Popes of Chillitown – Get Off Get On The Busters – Chase Them Barbicide – Eve of Destruction Fortunate Youth – Left My Love In California UB40 – Making Love Freddie McGregor – Go Freddie Go Beres Hammond – I’m Alive Face To Face – Disconnected (acoustic session) The Travoltas – Sugar Thing

Next weeks’ theme for the episode is Summer, since it will be the beginning of Summer next week! Hope you enjoy this episode and keep spreading the word, thanks!