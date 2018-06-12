ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 05 (New Music – June 2018)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 12th, 2018
Episode 05 of The ReadJunk Podcast features all new music from 2018 and 2017. I reached out to some bands and received some new songs to play, which you’ll hear in this episode. I got some rock, a lot of ska, little bit of punk and bunch of reggae as well.
- Willie Nile – All Dressed Up And No Place To Go
- The Levellers – One Way
- Family of The Year – Hold Me Down
- Parade of Lights – Human Condition
- The Decemberists – Severed
- Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
- Protoje – No Guarantee
- KBong – Open My Eyes
- The Nextman Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club – Rudeboy ft. Gardna
- The Maple State – Something In The Water
- The Peacocks – Hooray
- Peter Bradley Adams – Lorraine
- Alan Doyle – Come Out with Me
- David Hillyard and Rocksteady 7 – Measure of a Man
- Something To Do – Anything Can Happen
- The Ladrones – Sitios
- Popes of Chillitown – Get Off Get On
- The Busters – Chase Them
- Barbicide – Eve of Destruction
- Fortunate Youth – Left My Love In California
- UB40 – Making Love
- Freddie McGregor – Go Freddie Go
- Beres Hammond – I’m Alive
- Face To Face – Disconnected (acoustic session)
- The Travoltas – Sugar Thing
Next weeks’ theme for the episode is Summer, since it will be the beginning of Summer next week! Hope you enjoy this episode and keep spreading the word, thanks!