Rage Against the Machine Announce 2020 Tour

It was only a matter of time before Rage Against The Machine were going to announce a 2020 tour. They are playing Coachella, Firefly and Boston Calling, but I kept saying when are the shows at the Garden? Lo and behold, they are on August 10th and 11th and tickets go on sale Thursday Feb. 13th at the usual spots and their site. Run the Jewels will be supporting the band and they will be going on a 7-month tour starting in El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center on March 26th.



I’ve never seen RATM before so I might try to get out to see one of their concerts at the Garden. I’m sure it will be quite expensive as usual.

According to Rolling Stone, All proceeds from the first three shows — at El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona — will go directly to immigrant rights organizations. In addition, portions from ticketing, volunteering and donations will be given to several charities throughout the year.

Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena