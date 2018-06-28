Rest In Peace Steve Soto of The Adolescents

Photo by (please let me know if this is your photo)

Steve Soto of The Adolescents has passed away at the age of 54. The band confirmed the sad news on Twitter this morning: “With heavy heart I share the passing of Steve Soto, my friend and bandmate since 1979. I don’t know what to do. or to say. Goodbye my brother.” Besides The Adolescents, Steve was also in Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, 22 Jacks (which I’ve seen him perform in), Punk Rock Karaoke and many other bands. Steve was recently just on tour with The Adolescents as well. Not sure what the cause was but the punk rock world lost an excellent musician & person today.



Steve’s last public post on Facebook was from Boston on tour:



Musicians and friends on social media paid their respects for Steve:

I just found out Steve Soto passed away. He fought through so many health issues & they finally caught up. He was one of the most positive people I ever knew. Did the whole @VansWarpedTour with the Adolescents in a van last summer.

RIP my friend. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) June 28, 2018

Oh no. So sorry brother. This is truly a great loss for our community, scene, and beyond. So much love and positivity to The Adolescents and their crew, past and present. Rest In Power Steve Soto! https://t.co/3yiO82LfNm — ChrisDos (@ChrisDos) June 28, 2018

RIP Steve Soto, our condolences to you & yours. ❤️ https://t.co/N1kuRnHnI8 — Hatebreed (@hatebreed) June 28, 2018

We are devastated by the news of Steve Soto’s passing. He played in so many great bands, was a great bass player, guitar player, & singer, but mostly he was just an honest & sweet guy. He was our hero in the Adolescents and an inspiration to us as musicians. #heartbroken — Offspring (@offspring) June 28, 2018

rest easy steve soto. one of the nicest men i ever met. 😔 — J.R. (@LessThanJR) June 28, 2018

We are truly at a loss for words to hear about the passing of our great friend Steve Soto. The nicest guy in punk rock. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

RIP #SteveSoto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Cs1cCyBqD — The Vandals (@TheVandals) June 28, 2018

Some music to play today: