Rest In Peace Steve Soto of The Adolescents

Music News | By on Jun 28th, 2018

Steve Soto
Photo by (please let me know if this is your photo)

Steve Soto of The Adolescents has passed away at the age of 54. The band confirmed the sad news on Twitter this morning: “With heavy heart I share the passing of Steve Soto, my friend and bandmate since 1979. I don’t know what to do. or to say. Goodbye my brother.” Besides The Adolescents, Steve was also in Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, 22 Jacks (which I’ve seen him perform in), Punk Rock Karaoke and many other bands. Steve was recently just on tour with The Adolescents as well. Not sure what the cause was but the punk rock world lost an excellent musician & person today.

Steve’s last public post on Facebook was from Boston on tour:

Musicians and friends on social media paid their respects for Steve:

Some music to play today:

Topics:

, , , , , , ,