Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band Announce Porch Stomp Tour
Music News | Dec 11th, 2023
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is happy to announce the Porch Stomp Tour, commencing in Kent, Ohio on March 14, 2024. You can buy tickets here.
Their latest record, Dance Songs For Hard Times, was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton). The album soared to #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was lauded by many outlets that included Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, and others.
TOUR DATES
Jan 20—-Key West, FL———Key West Theatre
Jan 24—-St. Petersburg, FL—Floridian Social
Jan 25—-Sanford, FL———–Tuffy’s
Jan 26—-Boca Raton, FL——Boca Black Box
Jan 28—-Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
Feb 5—–Miami, FL————–Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 7—–St. Augustine, FL—–Cafe 11
THE PORCH STOMP TOUR
Mar 14—-Kent, OH————–Kent Stage*
Mar 15—-Annapolis, MD——-Rams Head On Stage*
Mar 16—-Leesburg, VA———Tally Ho Theatre*
Mar 18—-Durham, NC———-Motorco*
Mar 20—-Richmond, VA——–Ember Music Hall*
Mar 21—-Harrisburg, PA——-HMAC*
Mar 22—-Morgantown, WV—-123 Pleasant Street*
Mar 23—-Columbus, OH——-Woodlands Tavern*
Apr 13—-Clarksdale, MS——-Juke Joint Fest – Ground Zero
Apr 14—-Clarksdale, MS——-Juke Joint Fest – Cat Head
Apr 17—-Kansas City, MO—–Knuckleheads*
Apr 18—-Des Moines, IA——-XBK Live*
Apr 19—-Peoria, IL—————Kenny’s Westside*
Apr 20—-Davenport, IA———Redstone Room*
Apr 21—-Kalamazoo, MI——–Bell’s Brewing*
*Special guest Nat Myers