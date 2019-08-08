Riot Fest Announces 2019 Late Night After Shows
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 8th, 2019
Riot Fest has announced a bunch of cool late night shows in Chicago. Get your coffee, because these shows should not be missed if you’re in Chicago for Riot Fest. You got The Aquabats, Dashboard Confessional, Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, The Get Up Kids, Cock Sparrer, Avail and more! Tickets for all of the 2019 Late Night shows will go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. CDT.
You can get tickets here. If you want to see the already announced Riot Fest lineup, check this out.
THURSDAY
The Aquabats
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
MC Lars
Metro
Doors: 6 PM
All Ages
FRIDAY
PVRIS
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Emo Night Brooklyn
Metro
Doors: 10:30 PM
18+
Dashboard Confessional
Reggie’s Rock Club
Doors: 10 PM
17+
SATURDAY
Descendents
No Parents
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Hot Snakes
Des Demonas
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Taking Back Sunday (Where You Want To Be + Greatest Hits)
The Get Up Kids
Concord Music Hall
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Against Me! (New Wave & As The Eternal Cowboy)
Pink Fly
Metro
Doors: 10:30 PM
18+
Cock Sparrer
Special Guests
Reggie’s Rock Club
Doors: 10 PM
17+
SUNDAY
Avail
Special Guests
Bottom Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+
Fat Wreck Tour Featuring:
Teenage Bottlerocket
Special Guests
Cobra Lounge
Doors: 10 PM
17+