Riot Fest Announces 2019 Late Night After Shows

Riot Fest has announced a bunch of cool late night shows in Chicago. Get your coffee, because these shows should not be missed if you’re in Chicago for Riot Fest. You got The Aquabats, Dashboard Confessional, Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, The Get Up Kids, Cock Sparrer, Avail and more! Tickets for all of the 2019 Late Night shows will go on sale Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. CDT.



You can get tickets here. If you want to see the already announced Riot Fest lineup, check this out.

THURSDAY

The Aquabats

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

MC Lars

Metro

Doors: 6 PM

All Ages

FRIDAY

PVRIS

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Emo Night Brooklyn

Metro

Doors: 10:30 PM

18+

Dashboard Confessional

Reggie’s Rock Club

Doors: 10 PM

17+

SATURDAY

Descendents

No Parents

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Hot Snakes

Des Demonas

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Taking Back Sunday (Where You Want To Be + Greatest Hits)

The Get Up Kids

Concord Music Hall

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Against Me! (New Wave & As The Eternal Cowboy)

Pink Fly

Metro

Doors: 10:30 PM

18+

Cock Sparrer

Special Guests

Reggie’s Rock Club

Doors: 10 PM

17+

SUNDAY

Avail

Special Guests

Bottom Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+

Fat Wreck Tour Featuring:

Teenage Bottlerocket

Special Guests

Cobra Lounge

Doors: 10 PM

17+