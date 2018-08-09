Stick To Your Guns Announce Co-Headline Tour

Stick To Your Guns has announced they’ll be returning to the road this fall, in support of their latest record True View, for a co-headline tour of North America with Emmure and support from Wage War and Sanction.



Fans can purchase VIP bundles at http://www.stygemmure.soundrink.com, which will include:

– General Admission Ticket

– Exclusive STYG Enamel Pin

– Exclusive Emmure Enamel Pin

– 18×24 Tour Poster

– Signed Setlist from Emmure & STYG

– Meet & Greet w/ Emmure & STYG

– Photo w/ Emmure & STYG

– Early Entry for Merch Shopping

Stick To Your Guns Tour Dates:

10/11 – Seattle, WA at El Corazon

10/12 – Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA at Aftershock Festival

10/14 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues

10/16 – Mesa, AZ at The Nile

10/17 – San Diego, CA at House of Blues

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

10/21 – Denver, Co at Summit Music Hall

10/23 – Lawrence, KS at Granada Theater

10/24 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues

10/25 – Pontiac, MI at The Crofoot

10/26 – Rochester, NY at Anthology

10/27 – Clifton Park, NY at Upstate Concert Hall

10/28 – Worcester, MA at Palladium

10/29 – Montreal, QC at Club Soda

10/30 – Toronto, ON at The Opera House

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts

11/01 – Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom

11/02 – Richmond, VA at Canal Club

11/03 – Carrboro, NC at Cat’s Cradle

11/04 – Atlanta, GA at Masquerade

11/05 – Jacksonville, FL at 1904 Music Hall

11/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL at Revolution

11/07 – Tampa, FL at The Orpheum

11/09 – San Antonio, TX at Alamo City Music Hall *

11/10 – Houston, TX at Scout Bar *

11/11 – Dallas, TX at 2513 Deep Ellum *

* = without Wage War