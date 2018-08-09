Stick To Your Guns Announce Co-Headline Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 9th, 2018
Stick To Your Guns has announced they’ll be returning to the road this fall, in support of their latest record True View, for a co-headline tour of North America with Emmure and support from Wage War and Sanction.
Fans can purchase VIP bundles at http://www.stygemmure.soundrink.com, which will include:
– General Admission Ticket
– Exclusive STYG Enamel Pin
– Exclusive Emmure Enamel Pin
– 18×24 Tour Poster
– Signed Setlist from Emmure & STYG
– Meet & Greet w/ Emmure & STYG
– Photo w/ Emmure & STYG
– Early Entry for Merch Shopping
Follow the band at their Facebook page for more updates.
Stick To Your Guns Tour Dates:
10/11 – Seattle, WA at El Corazon
10/12 – Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
10/13 – Sacramento, CA at Aftershock Festival
10/14 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues
10/16 – Mesa, AZ at The Nile
10/17 – San Diego, CA at House of Blues
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
10/21 – Denver, Co at Summit Music Hall
10/23 – Lawrence, KS at Granada Theater
10/24 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues
10/25 – Pontiac, MI at The Crofoot
10/26 – Rochester, NY at Anthology
10/27 – Clifton Park, NY at Upstate Concert Hall
10/28 – Worcester, MA at Palladium
10/29 – Montreal, QC at Club Soda
10/30 – Toronto, ON at The Opera House
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts
11/01 – Sayreville, NJ at Starland Ballroom
11/02 – Richmond, VA at Canal Club
11/03 – Carrboro, NC at Cat’s Cradle
11/04 – Atlanta, GA at Masquerade
11/05 – Jacksonville, FL at 1904 Music Hall
11/06 – Fort Lauderdale, FL at Revolution
11/07 – Tampa, FL at The Orpheum
11/09 – San Antonio, TX at Alamo City Music Hall *
11/10 – Houston, TX at Scout Bar *
11/11 – Dallas, TX at 2513 Deep Ellum *
* = without Wage War