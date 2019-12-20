Subhumans Announce Spring 2020 USA Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 20th, 2019
Subhumans are coming back to the US in April 2020 for another tour, this time with All Torn Up and Fea (Texas dates only). The band will be playing their classics, but also new stuff from their latest album Crisis Point, which was released on Pirates Press Records.
Tour Dates:
04/03/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
04/04/2020 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
04/05/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
04/06/2020 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
04/07/2020 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
04/08/2020 – Cincinnati, OH – North Side Yacht Club
04/09/2020 – St Louis, MO – Fubar’s Red Flag
04/10/2020 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
04/11/2020 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
04/12/2020 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club
04/13/2020 – OMAHA, NE – The Waiting Room
04/14/2020 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
04/15/2020 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard
04/16/2020 – Dallas, TX – Three Links*
04/17/2020 – Austin, TX – Barracuda*
04/18/2020 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box*
* = w/ FEA