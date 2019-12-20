Subhumans Announce Spring 2020 USA Tour

Subhumans are coming back to the US in April 2020 for another tour, this time with All Torn Up and Fea (Texas dates only). The band will be playing their classics, but also new stuff from their latest album Crisis Point, which was released on Pirates Press Records.



Tour Dates:

04/03/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

04/04/2020 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

04/05/2020 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

04/06/2020 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

04/07/2020 – Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx

04/08/2020 – Cincinnati, OH – North Side Yacht Club

04/09/2020 – St Louis, MO – Fubar’s Red Flag

04/10/2020 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

04/11/2020 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

04/12/2020 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

04/13/2020 – OMAHA, NE – The Waiting Room

04/14/2020 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

04/15/2020 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

04/16/2020 – Dallas, TX – Three Links*

04/17/2020 – Austin, TX – Barracuda*

04/18/2020 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box*

* = w/ FEA