Subhumans Releasing New Album and Touring US/Canada in September

The other day Subhumans (UK) announced they will be releasing a brand new album called Crisis Point. The album will be out September 13th via Pirate Press Records. Tour dates have been also announced for the East Coast of US and Canada. They will be playing in Brooklyn on September 10th at Kingsland. More dates below.



Dick Lucas commented about the new album:

“Coming soon-ish! A new Subhumans album, Crisis Point, on Oakland’s finest Pirates Press Records, out on September 13th, on cd and vinyl AND cassette! Sorry about the decade wait for something new, we don’t get to practice much! Anyway it’s a stormer, with ten new songs about terror/pollution/mind control…and similar reflections on a world in crisis”

Tour Dates with Fea:

09/05/2019 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

09/06/2019 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

09/07/2019 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam Festival

09/08/2019 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

09/09/2019 – Somerville, MA – Once Ballroom

09/10/2019 – Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

09/11/2019 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/12/2019 – Durham, NC – Motorco

09/13/2019 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/14/2019 – St Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival (no FEA)

09/15/2019 – Orlando. FL – Will’s Pub