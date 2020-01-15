The Bombpops Releasing New Album ‘Death in Venice Beach’ on March 13th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 15th, 2020
Cali punk band band The Bombpops have premiered a new music video today, but they also announced they will be releasing a new album on March 13th. Death In Venice Beach, their second full-length, will be released via Fat Wreck and you can watch or listen to their new single “Notre Dame. on streaming sites. The band will be touring in support of the new album on the Midwest and East Coast including March 29th in Asbury Park and in Brooklyn on April 4th (more dates below).
The album’s production team consisted of Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID), Fat Mike (NOFX), and Chris Fogal (The Gamits), who also recorded Fear of Missing Out.
The music video for “Notre Dame” is an ode to David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, and explores the dark side of Los Angeles. Guitarist/vocalist, Jen Razavi had the following to share about thegenesis of the song:
I’ve always loved the idea of souls being here together in past lives and the notion that space and time have never really mattered. I saw Notre Dame in flames on the news and immediately sat down to write a song. It was the exact imagery I needed to convey a theme I had been exploring about knowing someone so deeply before ever meeting them. A centuries-old cathedral in flames became a perfect representation.
Death in Venice Beach track listing:
1. Dearly Departed
2. Double Arrows Down
3. Zero Remorse
4. Notre Dame
5. Sad to Me
6. Can’t Come Clean
7. Blood Pact
8. In the Doghouse
9. 13 Stories Down
10. Radio Silence
11. House on Fire
12. Southbound Stranger
The Bombpops Tour Dates:
19 Mar in Minneapolis, MN, US @ 7th St Entry
20 Mar in Madison, WI, US @ Barley Pop Live
21 Mar in Chicago, IL, US @ Reggie’s
22 Mar in Cleveland, OH, US @ Beachland
24 Mar in Detroit, MI, US @ Loving Touch
25 Mar in London, ON, Canada @ Call The Office
26 Mar in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Bovine Sex Club
27 Mar in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Turbo Haus
28 Mar in Boston, MA, US @ Hong Kong w/ MakeWar
29 Mar in Asbury Park, NJ, US @ AP Brewery w/ MakeWar
30 Mar in Norfolk, VA, US @ The Taphouse w/ MakeWar
31 Mar in Baltimore, MD, US @ Sidebar w/ MakeWar
01 Apr in Altoona, PA, US @ McGarvey’s w/ MakeWar
02 Apr in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Kung Fu Neck Tie w/ MakeWar
03 Apr in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Smiling Moose w/ MakeWar
04 Apr in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Saint Vitus w/ MakeWar
>: TightWire/Billy Liar opening
*: MakeWar/ Pass Away opening