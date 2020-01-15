The Bombpops Releasing New Album ‘Death in Venice Beach’ on March 13th

Photo by Alexia Carroll (provided by Fat Wreck Chords)

Cali punk band band The Bombpops have premiered a new music video today, but they also announced they will be releasing a new album on March 13th. Death In Venice Beach, their second full-length, will be released via Fat Wreck and you can watch or listen to their new single “Notre Dame. on streaming sites. The band will be touring in support of the new album on the Midwest and East Coast including March 29th in Asbury Park and in Brooklyn on April 4th (more dates below).



The album’s production team consisted of Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID), Fat Mike (NOFX), and Chris Fogal (The Gamits), who also recorded Fear of Missing Out.

The music video for “Notre Dame” is an ode to David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, and explores the dark side of Los Angeles. Guitarist/vocalist, Jen Razavi had the following to share about thegenesis of the song:

I’ve always loved the idea of souls being here together in past lives and the notion that space and time have never really mattered. I saw Notre Dame in flames on the news and immediately sat down to write a song. It was the exact imagery I needed to convey a theme I had been exploring about knowing someone so deeply before ever meeting them. A centuries-old cathedral in flames became a perfect representation.

Death in Venice Beach track listing:

1. Dearly Departed

2. Double Arrows Down

3. Zero Remorse

4. Notre Dame

5. Sad to Me

6. Can’t Come Clean

7. Blood Pact

8. In the Doghouse

9. 13 Stories Down

10. Radio Silence

11. House on Fire

12. Southbound Stranger

The Bombpops Tour Dates:

19 Mar in Minneapolis, MN, US @ 7th St Entry

20 Mar in Madison, WI, US @ Barley Pop Live

21 Mar in Chicago, IL, US @ Reggie’s

22 Mar in Cleveland, OH, US @ Beachland

24 Mar in Detroit, MI, US @ Loving Touch

25 Mar in London, ON, Canada @ Call The Office

26 Mar in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Bovine Sex Club

27 Mar in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Turbo Haus

28 Mar in Boston, MA, US @ Hong Kong w/ MakeWar

29 Mar in Asbury Park, NJ, US @ AP Brewery w/ MakeWar

30 Mar in Norfolk, VA, US @ The Taphouse w/ MakeWar

31 Mar in Baltimore, MD, US @ Sidebar w/ MakeWar

01 Apr in Altoona, PA, US @ McGarvey’s w/ MakeWar

02 Apr in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Kung Fu Neck Tie w/ MakeWar

03 Apr in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Smiling Moose w/ MakeWar

04 Apr in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Saint Vitus w/ MakeWar

>: TightWire/Billy Liar opening

*: MakeWar/ Pass Away opening