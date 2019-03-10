The Indecision Releasing New Album “Give It Up” Via Brixton Records in April

UK ska rocksteady band The Indecision will soon be releasing a new album on Brixton Records called Give It Up. No word on the exact release date yet but it’s sometime next month. The band has premiered a new single called “Leave a Light On,” which you can listen to below or on Spotify, etc.



It’s The Indecision’s first new material since a single on Brainlab Groove Records in 2016 and a 7-track EP on Do The Dog Music in 2013. They are heading out on tour next month, as well as playing The London International Ska Festival 2019. Check out their Facebook page for tour dates and other info.