The Lemonheads Announce “It’s A Shame About Ray” 30th Anniversary Tour
Music News | Aug 9th, 2022
The Lemonheads are celebrating 30 years of their album It’s A Shame About Ray and have announced North American tour dates. They will be performing the album in its entirety and tickets go on sale this Friday (August 12th). Special guests include Rusty, The Nils, Bass Drum Of Death, On Being An Angel and Juliana Hatfield on select dates.
The Lemonheads will be over in the UK and Ireland before coming back to start this tour which will start on November 17th in Lititz, PA at Mickey’s Black Box. The UK/Ireland dates can be found at the band’s site.
Tour Dates:
11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey’s Black Box
11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre
11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
11.20 Bloomington, IN The Castle Theater
11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station
11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox
11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s
12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues
12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory
12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues
12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre
12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
12.10 Chicago, IL Metro
12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall
12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club
12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge
12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall
12.17 Boston, MA Paradise
Special Guests:
11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils
11.25 – 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death
11.25 – 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel
12.9 – 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield