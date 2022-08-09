The Lemonheads Announce “It’s A Shame About Ray” 30th Anniversary Tour

The Lemonheads are celebrating 30 years of their album It’s A Shame About Ray and have announced North American tour dates. They will be performing the album in its entirety and tickets go on sale this Friday (August 12th). Special guests include Rusty, The Nils, Bass Drum Of Death, On Being An Angel and Juliana Hatfield on select dates.



The Lemonheads will be over in the UK and Ireland before coming back to start this tour which will start on November 17th in Lititz, PA at Mickey’s Black Box. The UK/Ireland dates can be found at the band’s site.

Tour Dates:

11.17 Lititz, PA Mickey’s Black Box

11.18 Toronto, ON Phoenix Theatre

11.19 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

11.20 Bloomington, IN The Castle Theater

11.21 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

11.23 Billings, MT Pub Station

11.25 Seattle, WA Showbox

11.26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

11.28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

11.29 Sacramento, CA Harlow’s

12.1 San Diego, CA House Of Blues

12.2 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

12.3 Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

12.4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

12.5 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

12.7 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

12.9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

12.10 Chicago, IL Metro

12.11 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

12.12 Washington, D.C. 9.30 Club

12.14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

12.15 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

12.16 New Jersey, NJ White Eagle Hall

12.17 Boston, MA Paradise

Special Guests:

11.18 w/ Rusty, The Nils

11.25 – 12.9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death

11.25 – 12.17 w/ On Being An Angel

12.9 – 12.17 w/ Juliana Hatfield