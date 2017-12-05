The Levellers’ New Album “We The Collective” Out March 9th, 2018!

We already posted about the upcoming album from the Levellers, but now we’ve gotten more details! The album, We The Collective, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and will be out March 9th! It’s a bunch of classic songs re-worked and re-structured plus a few new ones as well.



The band decided they wanted to do something a bit different with their back catalogue to kick off celebrations for their 30th anniversary year in 2018. They brought in a string section and enlisted legendary producer John Leckie (Radiohead, Stone Roses) to help develop new acoustic arrangements for eight of their previous singles including Liberty, Hope Street and One Way which they recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios. They also recorded two brand new songs ‘Shame’ and ‘Drug Bust McGee’, the result is the 10 track album ‘We The Collective’. Lead singer Mark Chadwick says ‘The different musicians, the producer and the studio combined to make something really special’ The album is coming out on:

Deluxe CD with a Bonus disc featuring 4 extra songs + Steve Gullick’s Abbey Road Sessions picture book

Deluxe Coloured Vinyl LP + Bonus 4 track Coloured 12”

Picture Disc Vinyl LP

Standard CD

Standard Black Vinyl LP

Digital

It will be interesting to hear some of the classics re-done, and you can already listen to their cover of “Subvert” on Spotify now. I’m sure there will be more videos and songs posted until March. Be sure to follow the band on Facebook for that stuff.