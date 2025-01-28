The Mary Wallopers Announce 2025 US Tour Dates

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Ireland’s The Mary Wallopers will be making their 4th trip across the Atlantic Ocean for a tour of North America.



The dates kick off on April 18 in Chicago with a 2-night run at Martrys and includes a return to Brooklyn’s Warsaw venue on April 25 before its conclusion in Vancouver, BC on May 14. Jamie Webster is the support on select dates. Jamie Webster is the support on select dates and all shows are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am local time and will be available HERE.

The Mary Wallopers forthcoming tour kicks off almost exactly a year after the band’s last North American run, during which they played to packed houses from coast to coast, racking up new fans with each stop. Their latest album Irish Rock ’n’ Roll brilliantly encapsulates the chaos, humor, and energy of The Mary Wallopers’ live performances while also highlighting the heartfelt emotion of the traditional ballads they play. These include timeless songs passed down through generations and, for the first time, their own originals—destined to be cherished by future generations. Highlights of Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll include “Wexford,” “The Holy Ground,” “The Blarney Stone” and “The Idler.”

The Mary Wallopers Tour Dates

4/18 – Martyrs – Chicago, IL

4/19 – Martyrs – Chicago, IL

4/21 – Shelter – Detroit, MI

4/22 – Danforth – Toronto, ON

4/24 – Big Nite Live – Boston, MA

4/25 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY *

4/28 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD *

4/30 – Commodore – Vancouver, BC *

*Jamie Webster support

Irish Rock ’n’ Roll tracklisting

The Bauld O Donoghue

The Holy Ground

Rakes of Poverty

The Rich Man and the Poor Man

The Idler

Madam I’m A Darlin’

Vultures of Christmas

The Turfman from Ardee

Hot Asphalt

Wexford

The Blarney Stone

Rothsea O

Gates of Heaven