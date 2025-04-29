ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2025)
April is just about done so it’s time for April 2025 new music playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Slackers, Fishbone, The Beaches, Stereophonics, Durand Jones and the Indications, Surfer Girl, Pulp, Saw Doctors, PorkPie, Catebite, Buck O Nine, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bouncing Souls, Danielle Ponder, Alice Cooper and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. The Slackers – My Last Star
2. Fishbone, George Clinton – Last Call in America
3. Surfer Girl – Skydiving
4. The Movement, Stick Figure – Visions (with Stick Figure)
5. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Flower Moon
6. Stereophonics – Make It On Your Own
7. The Beaches – Last Girls At The Party
8. Pulp – Spike Island
9. Levellers – Haven’t Made It – Live At Hackney Empire
10. The Saw Doctors – Same Oul’ Town (with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra)
11. Catbite – Put ‘Em Away
12. PorkPie – The Winner
13. Inspector – No Piensa En Ti – Sonando Desde El Auditorio Nacional
14. Buck-O-Nine – Razorface
15. The Spitfires – Better The Devil You Know
16. The Bouncing Souls – United
17. Teenage Bottlerocket – She’s The Shit
18. 7 Seconds – Change In My Head
19. Rise Against – Prizefighter
20. The Ratchets – Can’t Walk Until You Run
21. Smoking Popes – Never Gonna Break
22. Green Day – Smash It Like Belushi
23. Propagandhi – Cat Guy
24. Ghost – Lachryma
25. Gwar – Lot Lizard
26. Alice Cooper – Black Mamba
27. Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – Amen
28. Skinny Lister – Song From The Yonder
29. Beyond the Lamplight – Barriers
30. The Waterboys – Golf, They Say
31. Fitzkee Brothers – Memphis
32. Cris Jacobs – The Lights of St. James
33. The Sherlocks – Everything Must Make Sense
34. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Postman
35. Eddie Skuller – Spoonful
36. Blossoms – The Honeymoon
37. Bad Suns – Slow Karma
38. The Hives – Enough Is Enough
39. Keep Flying – Death Is The End
40. Dub Pistols – I Predict A Riot – Vocal Version
41. The Israelites – Israelite Train
42. Ky-Mani Marley – All This Love
43. Sensamotion, Stick Figure – Show Love (with Stick Figure)
44. Fortunate Youth – CA Vibes
45. Alborosie – Come My Way
46. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Moving Slowly
47. Kenya Eugene – In and Outtah Love
48. Rebel ShakeDown, Kash’d Out – My Bad
49. The Mercurials – For the Kids
50. Phillip-Michael Scales – Something Bout You
51. Emmaline – Whaddya Say?
52. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Pepper Pots – Special Friend
53. Stephen Endelman, Francesca Vannucci – Squirrels to the Nuts
54. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Caz Gardiner – Comes Love
55. Ben Basile – 74 Leonard Street
56. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Our Canon (VS. Chevon)
57. Rhoda Dakar – Dubbin’ ‘Round
58. Rebelation – Shine Like A Light
59. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Walls of Jericho
60. Dunia & Aram – Your Love Is King.
61. Alan Doyle – Hey Moon (A Campfire Song)
62. Dave Hause – Candy Cane
63. Frank Turner – You’re Mine
64. Volbeat – In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom
65. Stranger Cole – Don’t Stop Believing
66. Mihali, Tropidelic, Lily Fangz – Cool Runnin’ (with Tropidelic & Lily Fangz)
67. Joey Harkum – One Foot In The Grave
68. Laura Jane Grace – Active Trauma
69. The Tisburys – By A Landslide
70. Vistas – The Middle
71. Sean McCann – Set Me Free
72. JAWS – Yours
73. We Are Scientists – Please Don’t Say It
74. The Kooks – Compass Will Fracture
75. Kelly Finnigan, Renaldo Domino – Keep Me In Mind
76. Lady Wray – Be A Witness
77. Danielle Ponder, Bryce Dessner – See-Line Woman
78. Curtis Harding – There She Goes
79. Shaboozey, Myles Smith – Blink Twice
80. Sam Burchfield – land of love
81. O.A.R., The Elovaters, J-Vibe, DJ Premier, Brady Watt – Gonna Be Me (with The Elovaters) – J-Vibe Version
82. Rebelmatic – Walls Have Ears
83. Ries Brothers – Destination Unknown
84. Stephen Kellogg – The Waitress
85. Bruce Springsteen – Blind Spot
86. Nick Hexum – Please Explain
87. The Revivalists, Poolside – Wish I Knew You – Poolside Remix
88. Rhymies – Bal Masqué
89. Kepi Ghoulie – Sleepy Hollow
90. Jesse Ahern – What’s Wrong
91. Clinton Fearon – It Go So
92. Kash’d Out, Tropidelic – King of the Coop (with Tropidelic)
93. Sizzla – Happy Yeah
94. The Georgetown Orbits – Cornerstone
95. The Phensic – The Only Goth In Harlem
96. dubmones, U Brown, Keith & Tex – Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
97. Fall Back Down – Record Skip
98. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – We’re All Gonna Die
99. Millington – Summer Disease
100. Save Ferris – Get Dancing
101. Some Ska Band – Skachester
102. Sgt. Scag – Sideshow (Live)
103. Predator Dub Assassins – Million Dollar Dub
104. Suicidal Tendencies – Adrenaline Addict
105. Our Souls – Anniversaries
106. Sublime, Jakobs Castle – Garden Grove
107. The Briefs – Hospital Elevator
108. Tami Neilson, JD McPherson – You’re Gonna Fall
109. Father John Misty – Summer’s Gone
110. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – You’re Gonna Make Me Cry
111. Jeshua Marshall – Unbound
112. Christian Lopez – Let It Sink In
113. Steve Earle – Long May You Run
114. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Podsongs – Are You Gonna Rise? (For LeVar)
115. Southern Avenue – Found A Friend In You
116. The Dirty Grass Players – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
117. Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan – Raspberry Fair
118. The Crystal Casino Band, Eric Slick – Guardrails v.2
119. The Ataris – In This Diary – Acoustic
120. Billy Idol, Avril Lavigne – 77 – feat. Avril Lavigne
121. The Rumpled – You Get Me So High
122. Sledges – Fading
123. Alestorm – Frozen Piss 2
124. The Violent Hour, John 5 – Sick Ones