ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (April 2025)

April is just about done so it’s time for April 2025 new music playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Slackers, Fishbone, The Beaches, Stereophonics, Durand Jones and the Indications, Surfer Girl, Pulp, Saw Doctors, PorkPie, Catebite, Buck O Nine, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bouncing Souls, Danielle Ponder, Alice Cooper and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.



Tracklisting:

1. The Slackers – My Last Star

2. Fishbone, George Clinton – Last Call in America

3. Surfer Girl – Skydiving

4. The Movement, Stick Figure – Visions (with Stick Figure)

5. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Flower Moon

6. Stereophonics – Make It On Your Own

7. The Beaches – Last Girls At The Party

8. Pulp – Spike Island

9. Levellers – Haven’t Made It – Live At Hackney Empire

10. The Saw Doctors – Same Oul’ Town (with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra)

11. Catbite – Put ‘Em Away

12. PorkPie – The Winner

13. Inspector – No Piensa En Ti – Sonando Desde El Auditorio Nacional

14. Buck-O-Nine – Razorface

15. The Spitfires – Better The Devil You Know

16. The Bouncing Souls – United

17. Teenage Bottlerocket – She’s The Shit

18. 7 Seconds – Change In My Head

19. Rise Against – Prizefighter

20. The Ratchets – Can’t Walk Until You Run

21. Smoking Popes – Never Gonna Break

22. Green Day – Smash It Like Belushi

23. Propagandhi – Cat Guy

24. Ghost – Lachryma

25. Gwar – Lot Lizard

26. Alice Cooper – Black Mamba

27. Shaboozey, Jelly Roll – Amen

28. Skinny Lister – Song From The Yonder

29. Beyond the Lamplight – Barriers

30. The Waterboys – Golf, They Say

31. Fitzkee Brothers – Memphis

32. Cris Jacobs – The Lights of St. James

33. The Sherlocks – Everything Must Make Sense

34. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Postman

35. Eddie Skuller – Spoonful

36. Blossoms – The Honeymoon

37. Bad Suns – Slow Karma

38. The Hives – Enough Is Enough

39. Keep Flying – Death Is The End

40. Dub Pistols – I Predict A Riot – Vocal Version

41. The Israelites – Israelite Train

42. Ky-Mani Marley – All This Love

43. Sensamotion, Stick Figure – Show Love (with Stick Figure)

44. Fortunate Youth – CA Vibes

45. Alborosie – Come My Way

46. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Moving Slowly

47. Kenya Eugene – In and Outtah Love

48. Rebel ShakeDown, Kash’d Out – My Bad

49. The Mercurials – For the Kids

50. Phillip-Michael Scales – Something Bout You

51. Emmaline – Whaddya Say?

52. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Pepper Pots – Special Friend

53. Stephen Endelman, Francesca Vannucci – Squirrels to the Nuts

54. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Caz Gardiner – Comes Love

55. Ben Basile – 74 Leonard Street

56. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Our Canon (VS. Chevon)

57. Rhoda Dakar – Dubbin’ ‘Round

58. Rebelation – Shine Like A Light

59. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Walls of Jericho

60. Dunia & Aram – Your Love Is King.

61. Alan Doyle – Hey Moon (A Campfire Song)

62. Dave Hause – Candy Cane

63. Frank Turner – You’re Mine

64. Volbeat – In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom

65. Stranger Cole – Don’t Stop Believing

66. Mihali, Tropidelic, Lily Fangz – Cool Runnin’ (with Tropidelic & Lily Fangz)

67. Joey Harkum – One Foot In The Grave

68. Laura Jane Grace – Active Trauma

69. The Tisburys – By A Landslide

70. Vistas – The Middle

71. Sean McCann – Set Me Free

72. JAWS – Yours

73. We Are Scientists – Please Don’t Say It

74. The Kooks – Compass Will Fracture

75. Kelly Finnigan, Renaldo Domino – Keep Me In Mind

76. Lady Wray – Be A Witness

77. Danielle Ponder, Bryce Dessner – See-Line Woman

78. Curtis Harding – There She Goes

79. Shaboozey, Myles Smith – Blink Twice

80. Sam Burchfield – land of love

81. O.A.R., The Elovaters, J-Vibe, DJ Premier, Brady Watt – Gonna Be Me (with The Elovaters) – J-Vibe Version

82. Rebelmatic – Walls Have Ears

83. Ries Brothers – Destination Unknown

84. Stephen Kellogg – The Waitress

85. Bruce Springsteen – Blind Spot

86. Nick Hexum – Please Explain

87. The Revivalists, Poolside – Wish I Knew You – Poolside Remix

88. Rhymies – Bal Masqué

89. Kepi Ghoulie – Sleepy Hollow

90. Jesse Ahern – What’s Wrong

91. Clinton Fearon – It Go So

92. Kash’d Out, Tropidelic – King of the Coop (with Tropidelic)

93. Sizzla – Happy Yeah

94. The Georgetown Orbits – Cornerstone

95. The Phensic – The Only Goth In Harlem

96. dubmones, U Brown, Keith & Tex – Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

97. Fall Back Down – Record Skip

98. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – We’re All Gonna Die

99. Millington – Summer Disease

100. Save Ferris – Get Dancing

101. Some Ska Band – Skachester

102. Sgt. Scag – Sideshow (Live)

103. Predator Dub Assassins – Million Dollar Dub

104. Suicidal Tendencies – Adrenaline Addict

105. Our Souls – Anniversaries

106. Sublime, Jakobs Castle – Garden Grove

107. The Briefs – Hospital Elevator

108. Tami Neilson, JD McPherson – You’re Gonna Fall

109. Father John Misty – Summer’s Gone

110. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – You’re Gonna Make Me Cry

111. Jeshua Marshall – Unbound

112. Christian Lopez – Let It Sink In

113. Steve Earle – Long May You Run

114. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Podsongs – Are You Gonna Rise? (For LeVar)

115. Southern Avenue – Found A Friend In You

116. The Dirty Grass Players – Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

117. Tom Basden, Carey Mulligan – Raspberry Fair

118. The Crystal Casino Band, Eric Slick – Guardrails v.2

119. The Ataris – In This Diary – Acoustic

120. Billy Idol, Avril Lavigne – 77 – feat. Avril Lavigne

121. The Rumpled – You Get Me So High

122. Sledges – Fading

123. Alestorm – Frozen Piss 2

124. The Violent Hour, John 5 – Sick Ones