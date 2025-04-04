Steve Earle Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Celebrating 50 Years of Music & Stories

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Steve Earle is hitting the road this summer for a massive solo acoustic tour celebrating 50 years of songwriting, storytelling, and raising hell. The “50: Fifty Years of Songs and Stories” tour kicks off May 25th in Decatur, AL and spans over 50 dates across the U.S. and Canada.



This run is set to be a chronological deep dive into Earle’s legendary discography, from his earliest tunes to more recent cuts — all performed solo and acoustic. Along the way, he’ll be sharing stories and personal moments from his career that helped shape the songs. If you’re a fan of raw, no-frills performances with heart, grit, and history, this one’s for you.

On top of the solo gigs, Earle will also be teaming up with Reckless Kelly for a few shows, co-headlining some dates with Taj Mahal, and opening for Parker McCollum in select cities.

Tickets are on sale now!

Steve Earle said of the tour:

“I live to follow creative rabbits down holes and I’m old enough, now, that the idea of legacy comes up now and then… I decided that a more or less chronological live songbook might make for an interesting evening of music.”

Tour Dates:

May

May 25, 2025 – Decatur, AL – Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts

May 27, 2025 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

May 29, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan

May 30, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan

May 31, 2025 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Capitol Theatre

June

June 1, 2025 – Norfolk, VA – Attucks Theatre

June 3, 2025 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

June 5, 2025 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall

June 6, 2025 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

June 7, 2025 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

June 8, 2025 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

June 10, 2025 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

June 12, 2025 – Plymouth, MA – The Spire Center for the Performing Arts

June 13, 2025 – King of Prussia, PA – Concert Under The Stars

June 14, 2025 – Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 15, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

June 17, 2025 – Wheeling, WV – The Capitol Theatre

June 18, 2025 – Lafayette, IN – The Long Center

June 20, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

June 21, 2025 – Anderson, IN – The Paramount Theatre Centre + Ballroom

June 22, 2025 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn

June 24, 2025 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

June 26, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

June 27, 2025 – Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom

June 28, 2025 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre

June 29, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

July

July 3, 2025 – Gainesville, GA – Boot Barn Hall

July 5, 2025 – Marion, VA – Songs of the Mountains – Lincoln

July 6, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Ludlow Garage

July 8, 2025 – Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theater

July 10, 2025 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (with Reckless Kelly)

July 11, 2025 – Newkirk, OK – 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel (with Reckless Kelly)

July 12, 2025 – Shawnee, OK – The Firelake Arena (with Reckless Kelly)

July 13, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theater

July 15, 2025 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Station

July 16, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Southlake Theater

July 17, 2025 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theatre

July 19, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (with Parker McCollum)

July 21, 2025 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

July 25, 2025 – Enoch, Alberta – River Cree Casino (with Reckless Kelly)

July 26, 2025 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Folk Festival (with Reckless Kelly)

July 27, 2025 – White Sulphur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants Music Festival (with Reckless Kelly)

July 30, 2025 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Casino

July 31, 2025 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion (with Taj Mahal)

August

August 3, 2025 – Mammoth, CA – Mammoth Bluesapalooza Festival (co-headline with Robert Cray)

August 4, 2025 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts

August 9, 2025 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Casino

August 14, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

August 15, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

August 16, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

August 17, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre

August 20, 2025 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall

August 21, 2025 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

August 22, 2025 – Fort Yates, ND – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

August 23, 2025 – Walker, MN – Northern Lights Casino

August 25, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

August 26, 2025 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage

August 28, 2025 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen’s Talkhouse

August 29, 2025 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall

August 30, 2025 – Brownfield, ME – Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 31, 2025 – Charlestown, RI – Rhythm and Roots Festival – Ninigret Park