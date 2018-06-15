The Movement Announces September Dates

The Movement have announced tour dates for September and hitting up the East Coast. Sorry New Yorkers, get in a car or take a train to see the band perform in Asbury Park or Philly. The band will be playing with Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad on some dates, as well Clinton Fearon and Little Stranger on some other dates. Tickets on sale now!



You can get tickets here.

Tour Dates:

Sep 2: Myrtle Beach, SC – Boathouse #

Sep 5: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry #

Sep 6: Charlottesville, VA – The Southern #

Sep 7: Washington, DC – The Hamilton #

Sep 8: Timonium, MD – Hightopps Backstage Bash

Sep 9: Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls #

Sep 12: Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall +

Sep 13: Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents +

Sep 14: Greenfield, MA – Wormtown Music Festival +

Sep 15: Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club +

Sep 18: Raleigh, NC – The Pour House ^

Sep 19: Savannah, GA – Barrelhouse South ^

Sep 20: Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade ^

Sep 21: Charleston, SC – The Pour House ^

Sep 22: Columbia, SC – Glass Half Full Festival (2 sets)

Sep 23: Wilmington, NC – The Reel Cafe ^

# with Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

+ with Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Clinton Fearon

^ with Little Stranger