The Queers Announced 40th Anniversary Tour Dates with The Dwarves

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

The Queers are celebrating 40 years and have announced more anniversary tour dates for this Summer. They will be playing with Dwarves who are celebrating 25 years of their album The Dwarves are Young and Good Looking. they will be playing Gramercy Theatre in NYC on June 19th and then The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ the next night.



Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday at noon EST.

Tour Dates:

6.14 @ The Pizza Den: Salem, VA*+

6.16 @ Space Ballroom: Hamden, CT+

6.17 @ Broken Goblet Brewing: Bensalem, PA

6.18 @ Middle East Club: Cambridge, MA

6.19 @ Gramercy Theatre: New York, NY

6.20 @ The Stone Pony: Asbury Park, NJ

6.22 @ The Bunker Brewpub: Virginia Beach, VA

6.23 @ Baltimore Sound Stage: Baltimore, MD

6.24 @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Company: Mechanicsburg, PA

6.25 @ Mohawk Place: Buffalo, NY

6.26 @ The Crafthouse: Pittsburgh, PA

6.28 @ Buzzbin: Canton, OH

6.20 @ Rumba Cafe: Columbus, OH

6.30 @ Southgate House: Newport, KY

7.1 @ Loving Touch: Ferndale, MI

7.2 @ Reggie’s Rock Club: Chicago, IL

7.3 @ The Lyric Room: Green Bay, WI+

*without the Dwarves

+without the Jasons