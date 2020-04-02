The Real Sickies Releasing WHO Covid-19 Relief Fund Benefit Album Tomorrow

The Real Sickies are releasing a benefit album tomorrow after getting their tour canceled with The Real McKenzies halfway through. The band went into quarantine and decided to write, record and release an album in 7 days without leaving their homes. All proceeds are going to go to WHO Covid-19 Relief Fund.



Here are all the videos from the band so far:

The last day video will be posted today, to show their update for Thursday April 2nd. At least I think it’s Thursday right? What year is it? Go to Real Sickies Bandcamp page to get the album tomorrow!