The Shins Announce “Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday” Tour

The Shins have announced that they will play their classic, 2001 debut album Oh, Inverted World to life in its entirety with a 21st Birthday Tour this summer. Beginning on July 12th in San Francisco, the band will embark on a two month tour of North America performing the landmark album from start to finish — plus a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts. The “low-key masterpiece” (The New York Times) will celebrate 21 years since its arrival on June 19, 2001. The band will also play NYC at Radio City Music Hall on August 23rd, and on August 26th in Philly at Skyline Stage at the Mann.



James Mercer talked about the album:

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s. I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

Reissued last year in a 20th anniversary edition remastered by Bob Ludwig, Oh, Inverted World is one of those rare masterworks that remains as concise as it is vital, with not an iota of filler. Mercer says of Oh, Inverted World, “This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.” Their debut full length, caused a seismic shift in the indie rock world upon its release in 2001, singlehandedly ushering in the modern era of the genre. The record packs 11 tracks into barely over 30 minutes, including gems like “New Slang,” “Caring Is Creepy,” “Girl Inform Me”—every one of which “became defining touchstones of millennial indie rock.” (Entertainment Weekly).

With support from Portland sister trio Joseph, the tour will make stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks, Radio City Music Hall and the Ryman Auditorium, ending at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square on September 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10AM local time but you can register now for the Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour presale at www.ohinvertedworldtour.com to get access to tickets in most markets before they go on sale to the general public.

OH, INVERTED WORLD – THE 21ST BIRTHDAY TOUR

07/12/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07/15/22 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07/16/22 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery* ^

07/22/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07/23/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07/24/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

07/26/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/27/22 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07/29/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08/01/22 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08/02/22 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08/04/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08/06/22 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08/17/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08/19/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

08/20/22 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

08/23/22 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08/27/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08/29/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

08/30/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

08/31/22 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09/02/22 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09/03/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09/04/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

09/06/22 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09/08/22 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09/10/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09/13/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09/14/22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/16/22 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square**

*On Sale Date TBA

^ With special guest Joseph

**Support Act TBA