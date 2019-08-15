Tim Barry Releasing “The Roads To Richmond” on October 11th
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 15th, 2019
Avail’s Tim Barry has announced that he will be releasing his next solo album on October 11th. The album is called The Roads To Richmond and will be released via Chunksaah Records.
TRACK LISTING:
1. Big Ships
2. Oklahoma City
3. Giving Up
4. Bent Creek
5. Raised & Grown
6. Fussin’ Over Fate
7. April’s Fool
8. Oh My Darling
9. Birmingham
10. Box Wine
11. East Texas Red
12. Coralee
There isn’t a pre-order date yet but in the meantime, check out Tim’s other albums at his store.