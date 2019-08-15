Tim Barry Releasing “The Roads To Richmond” on October 11th

Avail’s Tim Barry has announced that he will be releasing his next solo album on October 11th. The album is called The Roads To Richmond and will be released via Chunksaah Records.



TRACK LISTING:

1. Big Ships

2. Oklahoma City

3. Giving Up

4. Bent Creek

5. Raised & Grown

6. Fussin’ Over Fate

7. April’s Fool

8. Oh My Darling

9. Birmingham

10. Box Wine

11. East Texas Red

12. Coralee

There isn’t a pre-order date yet but in the meantime, check out Tim’s other albums at his store.