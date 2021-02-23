Ship Thieves – “Irruption”

Record Label: Chunksaah Records

Genre: Punk

“Irruption” is the fourth full-length from the Ship Thieves. Hailing from Gainesville, Florida, Ship Thieves consist of members of Hot Water Music, Samiam and The Enablers.



What was once a one-off solo project has become a full-fledged band with the Ship Thieves putting out three previous full-length releases before this one. “Irruption” is my first experience with the band and was definitely an eye-opener for me. In 10 tracks reminiscent of the Bouncing Souls and Pennywise with obvious influences from the members’ previous bands, you’ll find fast, guitar driven punk rock that immediately grabs your attention and doesn’t let go for the next half hour or so.

I was definitely impressed with “Irruption” and have been one of the surprises of the year for me. The songs are tight, energetic, fast and loud and deserve to be played live and loud. Hopefully that will be happening soon because this is a band that should be seen in person and songs that need to be cranked up to 11.

Bottom Line: Energetic punk rock with buzzing guitars and sing-a-long anthems.

Notable Tracks: The Embers of Enlightenment, Ghost Town, Hercules Stomp, (I Don’t Wanna) Face the Dog

Overall Rating: