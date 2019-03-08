Listen To The Bouncing Souls’s New Single “Favorite Everything”

The Bouncing Souls released a new single today for the track “Favorite Everything.” The NJ punk band is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate they’re releasing Crucial Moments, a brand new six-song EP and accompanying book, due out March 15th from Rise Records. The book even has a photo that I took back in one of the early Warped Tours. You can listen to the song below!



You can pre-order the new EP and the book at their site.

Recorded by Will Yip, Crucial Moments captures the sound of a band who are still completely in love with what they do after all these years. The four-piece — vocalist Greg Attonito, guitarist Pete Steinkopf and bassist Bryan Kienlen, who started the band in 1989, and were joined by drummer George Rebelo in 2013 — aren’t ones to rest on their laurels, as Crucial Moments is a wholehearted, fully-realized addition to The Bouncing Souls canon. The EP offers the winning familiarity of the band’s most defining traits bolstered by a long career’s worth of songwriting expertise. If the Crucial Moments EP shows where The Bouncing Souls are now, the book is a look back at where they’ve been. The collection contains photos, memorabilia, and stories from friends and fans to trace the band’s incredible career and its impact on the people around them. As Attonio puts it, “We’ve made bonds with people around the world that you’d never imagine or dream of when you’re a 17 year old kid from New Jersey in the ’80s. I’m so grateful that I’ve been through that journey and for what I’ve learned, and what I’ve been able to get for my heart and to give, too. I don’t know how I can imagine my life being more gratifying than that.” The Bouncing Souls will be spending their 30th anniversary with fans all around the world with a massive run of US, UK, and EU tour dates throughout 2019. The shows will feature support from The Bronx, Strike Anywhere, Off With Their Heads, The Casualties, and more.

Tour Dates:

03/16 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall +

03/17 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

04/04 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

04/05 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *

04/06 Houston, TX @ White Oak *

04/07 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

04/09 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

04/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

04/11 Orlando, FL @ Beachum Theater *

04/12 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

04/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

05/02 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #

05/03 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater #

05/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

05/06 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon #

05/07 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater #

05/09 Oakland, CA @ The UC Theatre #

05/10 San Diego, CA @ Northpark #

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

05/12 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

08/09 Montreal, QC @ Fou Founes ^

08/10 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix ^

08/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

08/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

08/14 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall ^

08/16 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

08/17 Chicago, IL @ The Metro ^

08/18 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre ^

10/22 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

10/24 Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

10/25 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/26 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

10/27 Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

10/29 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

10/30 Berlin, DE @ SO36

10/31 Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

11/02 Eindhoven, NL @ South of Revolution Festival

12/12 Boston, MA @ Royale %

12/16 Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend %

12/17 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry %

12/18 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

+ w/ Strike Anywhere

* w/ The Bronx, The Casualties & Crazy And The Brains

# w/ The Bronx, Skinny Lister & Sharp Shock

^ w/ The Bronx, Swingin’ Utters & Bar Stool Preachers

% w/ The Bronx, Off With Their Heads & Bar Stool Preachers