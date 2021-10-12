Bouncing Souls and Face To Face Announce Northeast Tour Dates

The Bouncing Souls with a few shows with Face to Face at the end of the year. For the NY and Denver dates, The Suicide Machines will open for them so some pretty dope shows to end 2021!



Tickets go on sale this week!

Prints of the poster art by Ernie Parada will be available online and at the gigs.

11/23 – Philly, PA

11/24 – Boston, MA

11/27 – New York, NY

11/28 – New York, NY

12/17 – Denver, CO

12/18 – Denver, CO