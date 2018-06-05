ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 04 – (Movie Soundtracks – June 2018)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 5th, 2018
This week’s podcast doesn’t feature new music, but songs from movie soundtracks or songs heard in movies. It was tough narrowing down a playlist under 2 hours but I did it. I’ll have a lot more episodes like this in the coming weeks I’m sure.
Next week’s podcast will have all new music from this year and last year again. I’ll play new stuff from Willie Nile, Ziggy Marley, Protoje, The Ladrones, The Nextman Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Popes of Chillitown, David Hillyard and Rocksteady 7, Face To Face and lots more!
Playlist:
- The Ramones – Bonzo Goes To Bitburg (School of Rock)
- Circle Jerks – I Don’t (Feds)
- Dead Kennedys – Viva Las Vegas (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas)
- The Replacements – I Will Dare (Hot Tub Time Machine)
- Iggy Pop – Lust for Life (Trainspotting)
- The Stone Roses – The Fools Gold (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels)
- The Stranglers – Golden Brown (Snatch)
- The Comsat Angels – I’m Falling (Real Genius)
- The Pogues – Lorca Novena (Grosse Pointe Blank)
- The Skids – The Saints Are Coming (Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day)
- Husker Du – Don’t Want To Know If You’re Lonely (Adventureland)
- Pray To Rain – Money, Guns & Coffee (Straight To Hell)
- The The – This Is The Day (Empire Records)
- The Dream Academy – Edge of Forever (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)
- Huey Lewis & The News – Power of Love (Back to the Future)
- Robbie Robb – In Time (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)
- The Push Stars – Everything Shines (There’s Something About Mary)
- Paul Westerberg – Waiting For Somebody (Singles)
- Deadeye Dick – New Age Girl (Dumb And Dumber)
- Dewey Cox – Let Me Hold You (Little Man) (Walk Hard)
- The Statler Brothers – Flowers on the Wall (Pulp Fiction)
- Jimmy Cliff – Lion Awakes (Club Paradise)
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up (Captain Ron)
- The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad (The Harder They Come)
- The English Beat – Save It For Later (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
- The Specials – Little Bitch (Sixteen Candles)
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Where’d You Go (Clueless)
- Reel Big Fish – Take On Me (Baseketball)
- Eric Idle – Penis Song – (Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life)
- Infant Sorrow – Inside Of You (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
- Stan Bush – The Touch (Transformers The Movie)