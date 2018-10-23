ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 27 (New Music – October 2018)

Featured, Podcasts | By on Oct 23rd, 2018

Episode 27 of the ReadJunk Podcast features all new music for the month of October and previous months as well. Nice mix of ska, punk, rock, folk and even some jazz thanks to Jeff Goldblum. Yes, I play a new track from the Goldblum’s upcoming debut album! You can listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Podbean, GooglePlay and Stitcher.

Playlist:

  1. Rat Boy – Internationally Unknown
  2. The Interrupters – Not Personal
  3. Reel Big Fish – You Can’t Have All of Me
  4. The Bombpops – Dear Beer
  5. Bad Religion – The Profane Rights of Man
  6. Riptide Movement – Plastic Oceans
  7. The Push Stars – Nightclub Singer
  8. New London Fire – Tired Of This Man
  9. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Boys on the Green
  10. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Sirens
  11. The Devil Makes Three – Pray For Rain
  12. Pennywise – She Said
  13. Tightwire – Draggin’ Me
  14. Sick of it All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon
  15. Hot Water Music – I Will Be
  16. Mercy Union – Silver Dollars
  17. Iration – Already Gold
  18. Jr Thomas and The Volcanos – What A Shame
  19. Well Charged – Dozen Roses
  20. Slightly Stoopid – One More Night
  21. Beres Hammond – Lose It all
  22. Culture Shock – All Growed Up
  23. We Are The Union – A Better Home
  24. Classy Wrecks – Superman
  25. King Kong Girio – Love Letters
  26. Ballyhoo! – Stop Ruining My Life
  27. Lightfoils – Summer Nights
  28. Micky James – Tie Me Up
  29. Parade of Lights – Tired of Love
  30. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra · Imelda May – Straighten Up and Fly

Next week’s episode will be a Halloween themed episode so stay tune for that!

**Disclaimer:** If your music is in this episode and you don’t want it to be, please e-mail me at bryan@readjunk.com and I’ll remove the song. The ReadJunk Podcast is not for profit and we’re just trying to promote good music.

Topics:

