ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 27 (New Music – October 2018)

Episode 27 of the ReadJunk Podcast features all new music for the month of October and previous months as well. Nice mix of ska, punk, rock, folk and even some jazz thanks to Jeff Goldblum. Yes, I play a new track from the Goldblum’s upcoming debut album! You can listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Podbean, GooglePlay and Stitcher.



Playlist:

Rat Boy – Internationally Unknown The Interrupters – Not Personal Reel Big Fish – You Can’t Have All of Me The Bombpops – Dear Beer Bad Religion – The Profane Rights of Man Riptide Movement – Plastic Oceans The Push Stars – Nightclub Singer New London Fire – Tired Of This Man The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Boys on the Green The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Sirens The Devil Makes Three – Pray For Rain Pennywise – She Said Tightwire – Draggin’ Me Sick of it All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon Hot Water Music – I Will Be Mercy Union – Silver Dollars Iration – Already Gold Jr Thomas and The Volcanos – What A Shame Well Charged – Dozen Roses Slightly Stoopid – One More Night Beres Hammond – Lose It all Culture Shock – All Growed Up We Are The Union – A Better Home Classy Wrecks – Superman King Kong Girio – Love Letters Ballyhoo! – Stop Ruining My Life Lightfoils – Summer Nights Micky James – Tie Me Up Parade of Lights – Tired of Love Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra · Imelda May – Straighten Up and Fly

Next week’s episode will be a Halloween themed episode so stay tune for that!

**Disclaimer:** If your music is in this episode and you don’t want it to be, please e-mail me at bryan@readjunk.com and I’ll remove the song. The ReadJunk Podcast is not for profit and we’re just trying to promote good music.