ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 27 (New Music – October 2018)
Featured, Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 23rd, 2018
Episode 27 of the ReadJunk Podcast features all new music for the month of October and previous months as well. Nice mix of ska, punk, rock, folk and even some jazz thanks to Jeff Goldblum. Yes, I play a new track from the Goldblum’s upcoming debut album! You can listen below or download/subscribe at iTunes, Podbean, GooglePlay and Stitcher.
Playlist:
- Rat Boy – Internationally Unknown
- The Interrupters – Not Personal
- Reel Big Fish – You Can’t Have All of Me
- The Bombpops – Dear Beer
- Bad Religion – The Profane Rights of Man
- Riptide Movement – Plastic Oceans
- The Push Stars – Nightclub Singer
- New London Fire – Tired Of This Man
- The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Boys on the Green
- The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Sirens
- The Devil Makes Three – Pray For Rain
- Pennywise – She Said
- Tightwire – Draggin’ Me
- Sick of it All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon
- Hot Water Music – I Will Be
- Mercy Union – Silver Dollars
- Iration – Already Gold
- Jr Thomas and The Volcanos – What A Shame
- Well Charged – Dozen Roses
- Slightly Stoopid – One More Night
- Beres Hammond – Lose It all
- Culture Shock – All Growed Up
- We Are The Union – A Better Home
- Classy Wrecks – Superman
- King Kong Girio – Love Letters
- Ballyhoo! – Stop Ruining My Life
- Lightfoils – Summer Nights
- Micky James – Tie Me Up
- Parade of Lights – Tired of Love
- Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra · Imelda May – Straighten Up and Fly
Next week’s episode will be a Halloween themed episode so stay tune for that!
**Disclaimer:** If your music is in this episode and you don’t want it to be, please e-mail me at bryan@readjunk.com and I’ll remove the song. The ReadJunk Podcast is not for profit and we’re just trying to promote good music.