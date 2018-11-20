ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 29 – Ray Manuud (ReadJunk, Moon Records)

On this episode of the ReadJunk Podcast, I chat with my buddy Ray Manuud who works on the site, but also worked at Moon Records. We talk about the ska scene, Mustard Plug stories, the recent podcast format change, Before the Concert sessions and then we change gears to talk about TV shows and Star Wars.



Next week’s episode will hopefully be with Aaron of Reel Big Fish, but we’ll see that actually happens though. If not, I’ll try to get another episode up soon!