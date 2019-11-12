Grave Danger – Tomb It May Concern

Record Label: Self-released

Genre: Ska/Punk/Goth/Skath

Band Link: https://gravedangerskath.bandcamp.com/

Grave Danger plays what they label as Skath music…a mixture of spooky ska and goofy Goth music…or vice versa. It’s the 666th wave of ska music but I lost track after about wave 457.



“Tomb It May Concern” is a five-song EP chock full or songs about working class zombies, Bigfoot beaches, ghosts and goblins. There is also a fun ska punk cover of “Halloween” by some horror punk band from 75 years ago or so.

While only 5 songs deep, “Tomb It May Concern” is fun from start to finish. The first track “Give Up The Ghost” is heavy on the horns and will make you light on your feet and “Bigfoot Beach” is the kind of song that the Groovie Ghoulies would have released if they were a ska punk band. At only eighteen minutes long, I found myself giving “Tomb It May Concern” consecutive listens.

Bottom Line: Grave Danger’s sound is fun, light-hearted, catchy and campy and you’ll find yourself wishing for more than just the five songs on this EP.

Notable Tracks: Bigfoot Beach, Cemeterrarium, Give Up The Ghost, Halloween

