Sgt. Scag/Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – “Sgt. Scag/Hans Gruber and the Die Hards”
Album Reviews | By Creature of War on Mar 16th, 2021
Record Label: Self-Released
Genre: Ska/Punk
Band Link: sgtscag.com hansgruberandthediehards.com
Buy On Bandcamp
It’s the old meets the new with this split 7-inch/digital album.
Sgt. Scagnetti are old school ska-punk vets hailing from New Haven, Connecticut and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards are an up and coming band out of Austin Texas. With this split album you get on Sgt. Scag song and two Hans Gruber songs. Combining their forces, you get just about 8 minutes of ska-punk goodness from these two great bands.
This long-titled self-titled release is a great sampler of two bands that are putting out music from the bastard ska genre with no regrets. You’re bound to get hooked on this split.
Bottom Line: Three songs, two bands, two different eras…great tracks from both sides.
Notable Tracks: All three of them!
Overall Rating: