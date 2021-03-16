Sgt. Scag/Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – “Sgt. Scag/Hans Gruber and the Die Hards”

Record Label: Self-Released

Genre: Ska/Punk

Band Link: sgtscag.com hansgruberandthediehards.com

Buy On Bandcamp

It’s the old meets the new with this split 7-inch/digital album.



Sgt. Scagnetti are old school ska-punk vets hailing from New Haven, Connecticut and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards are an up and coming band out of Austin Texas. With this split album you get on Sgt. Scag song and two Hans Gruber songs. Combining their forces, you get just about 8 minutes of ska-punk goodness from these two great bands.

This long-titled self-titled release is a great sampler of two bands that are putting out music from the bastard ska genre with no regrets. You’re bound to get hooked on this split.

Bottom Line: Three songs, two bands, two different eras…great tracks from both sides.

Notable Tracks: All three of them!

Overall Rating: