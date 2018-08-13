Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman-Rage of Atlantis (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)

Starring: Jonathan Adams, Dee Bradley Baker, Troy Baker, Eric Bauza, Trevor Devall, Susan Eisenberg, Grey Griffin, Nolan North, Fred Tatasciore

Written By: Jeremy Adams, James Krieg

Directed By: Matt Peters

Studio: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Buy On Amazon

Deep beneath the surface of the world’s oceans and seas lies a kingdom of awe and wonder ruled by a fair and just king who also happens to be a card carrying member of the Justice League. That man is none other than Aquaman. With his queen Mera by his side, Atlantis has seen unprecedented peace…that is until the Justice League alert goes off sending Aquaman to the surface to fulfil his duties. Beneath the surface though, someone is planning and scheming to dethrone the great king.



Continuing the trend of the previous Lego DC Comics movies, “Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman-Rage of Atlantis” brings lots of fun, humor and obscure DC characters to the table. Sometimes the writing for jokes and one-liners was cringeworthy but overall the story was enjoyable and it was good to see some light shone upon a particular water-breathing, fish-talking, surface-walking son of a king. It was also great fun seeing the Red Lantern Corps going up against the Justice League in a not-so-normal setting and we also got to see Lego Dex-Star kick some butt!!!

As far as the story goes, it is actually one of the most interesting of the Lego DC movies. In typical fashion Aquaman’s brother, now officially going by Ocean Master, seeks the throne and teams up Atrocitus and the Red Lanterns to take said throne. Add in some of the main man Lobo to cause chaos and confusion as well as the rest of the Justice League in Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Cyborg, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman among others (space dolphin!) and you have a bone fide superhero showdown.

With Aquaman king of the domain beneath the ocean, he doesn’t seem to fair that well on the surface. You could say that he’s the proverbial fish out of water. As his mistakes and missteps add up, he drowns his sorrows in a water bar and, soon enough he regains his confidence and helps the Justice League defeat the Red Lantern Corps and regain his throne.

As I mentioned before, it was nice to see Aquaman get the limelight as a star in his own animated movie, which no doubt is due to the upcoming release of the Aquaman live action movie. The cast of supporting characters were a fun and unique collection of DC characters and, barring some of those cringeworthy moments, was well written and full of laughable moments. The boxset that I received for review came with a limited-edition Jessica Cruz Green Lantern Lego mini-figure with it as well. I would have preferred to receive a special edition Aquaman figure with an Aquaman movie but I’ll take it.

Special Features:

Trailers

Video:

1080p High Definition 16×9 1.78:1

Audio:

DTS-HD MA: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Bottom Line: Aquaman takes center stage in an animated movie that includes Lobo, Atrocitus, Dex-Starr and Ocean Master as well as the current Justice League lineup. Just that makes it worth the watch!

Running Time: 77 Mins.

Rating: Not Rated

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: