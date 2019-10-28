Mean Girls: 15th Anniversary Edition (Blu-Ray)

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler

Mean Girls is 15 years old already and I feel really old. I guess there was a Mean Girls Day back on October 3rd but I was on vacation so I’m obviously really behind on reviewing. Anyway, The movie, a coming of age story from a girl’s perspective still holds up today as being one of the best & funniest movies about high school.



For those that don’t know, Mean Girls is centered around Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) who goes to high school for the first time after living in Africa with her zoologist parents. At first, she becomes friends with some outcasts like Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese). They hatch a plan to take down the popular girl Regina (Rachel McAdams) and make Cady become one of the “plastics.” Cady goes in too deep in the plan and ends up becoming the thing they hated in the first place.

It’s been a few years since last seeing Mean Girls but every time I watch it, I laugh and like it. Some things feel a little dated but nothing too drastic that makes the movie unwatchable. The movie still holds up well with the jokes and how the movie portrays clicks and the petty bullshit in high school. It’s interesting to see where certain actresses are in this and have grown to become more successful than others.

I’ve always liked the subtle, witty jokes and writing from Tina Fey’s script. Even some of the outrageous things in the movie still work like all the girls fighting and acting like animals, girls getting his by buses, and the sabotaging of Regina to make her gain weight. Things like that. I kind of want a new Mean Girls movie with same cast, Tina Fey writing and have some of the actresses be teachers there or their kids are going to school but probably need a few more years. I know there’s some straight to video sequel and a Broadway play of this now, but I want a legit sequel. We can get a million American Pie movies with the same cast but not Mean Girls? I guess Lohan wanted a sequel back in 2014 but nothing has been in the works as of yet. We’ll see, I bet one day we’ll get one. It’s a worthy movie for a sequel, if done right.

The Blu-Ray features a bunch of old featurettes that were on the DVD and previous Blu-Ray editions. If you don’t own the movie, then these might be something to watch.

Mean Girls still holds up well after 15 years. It’s still funny, relevant, and I consider it one of the better comedies about high school or school in general. I wouldn’t get this Blu-Ray if you already own it on Blu-Ray. There’s no digital code with this, which I guess Paramount is still figuring out what to do with that since UV is done.

Still holds up well after 15 years

