Nope (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea

Written By: Jordan Peele

Directed By: Jordan Peele

Studio: Universal

Anytime Jordan Peele directs a movie these days, he generates a lot of buzz and for good reason too. He’s breathing new life into the horror genre and this time he takes a stab at UFO/aliens with Nope. While others might really like this movie, I felt differently.



Nope is about Hollywood horse-wrangling siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and EM (Keke Palmer) who find out there’s a UFO at their ranch in California. While trying to get jobs, they work for a former child actor Rick “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun) who owns a theme park called Jupiter’s Claim. Strange things begin to happen around their ranch and the theme park so they work with cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) to capture “the UFO.”

When I saw the trailers for the movie, I really had no intention of seeing this. It looked frightening and like the title, I said nope. After hearing it was about UFOs, I decided to give it a shot. I liked Jordan’s vision and different take on the genre, but with that said…I was just kind of bored with this. It was shot well, but I just had a hard time getting into the movie. The twist of the UFO part was interesting, and haunting when you see the inside of it. I just didn’t really care about any of the characters or what was happening honestly.

Not to knock down the movie too much, but I thought the most interesting part was with the monkey. It was a vital backstory for Steven Yeun’s character and how he survived and profited off that moment. That was more frightening and interesting than anything else that happened besides that. As much as I liked it, it also felt out of place compared with the rest of the stuff as well. Like here’s an alien monster movie, but we’re going to put Planet of the Apes beatdown in there as well. In the end, I could see why it’s important to the story with animal control and things like that. Just like this review, it’s a bit of a mess and all over the place.

The Blu-Ray features some deleted scenes, gag reel, and a couple of other featurettes. The deleted scenes weren’t anything special, the gag reel was pretty funny though. Daniel Kaluuya having to work with a horse pissing and shitting must have been a highlight for him. The making of Nope is almost an hour long and it’s very in-depth on the making of the movie. Definitely worth your time if you liked Nope.

Nope will either be a hit or miss with people. I didn’t really care for it as much as I liked Get Out. I thought it was kind of boring but it was shot nicely though. I’m sure others will think differently and that’s just fine.

Features:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Shadows: The Making of Nope

Call Him Jean Jacket

Mystery Man of Muybridge

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1, 2.20:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.20:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Note: Spanish = Latin American.

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: Wasn’t a fan of Nope but you probably will like it better than I did.

Running Time: 131 mins

Rating: R

