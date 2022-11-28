Peacemaker: Season 1 (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Warner Bros. Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick

Written By: James Gunn

Directed By: James Gunn

Studio: Warner Bros

One of the best series to come out in 2022 was The Peacemaker, originally released on HBO Max. It was done by the brilliant James Gunn and stars John Cena who just shines in this role. This is one “superhero” series not to skip over!



For those that haven’t seen The Suicide Squad, you better go back and watch that before seeing this. After the events from that movie, Peacemaker/Christopher Smith (John Cena) is forced to work with the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad “Project Butterfly.”

Before we start talking about the show itself, can we talk about how awesome the theme song and dance sequence is? Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste It” has been on repeat all year since the show came out. James Gunn’s usage of music continues to be on a hot streak with going with glam and hair metal throughout the show. The dance sequence is just so fun; it makes you want to try to dance around the kitchen the same way. I know I do. It’s one intro that I never skipped over when I was watching this show each week. Wonder if they will change the sequence for season 2 since some characters won’t be in it?

The show itself was great, filled with humor, action and all the things that makes a James Gunn production what it is. John Cena is hilarious and has shown to be a funny human being since being in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck. The scene between him and Steve Agee listing off celebrities comes to mind as the highlight of the show for me. It just seems he has chemistry with every cast member on this show, and it comes across that way on the show. Another highlight on the show is Freddie Stroma, pulling off the geeky American accent quite well. James Gunn’s then girlfriend, now wife, Jennifer Holland was another star of the show. Even though those 3 were the stars for me, the rest were just as good and all had their moments to shine. That’s the beauty of working in a series instead of a movie. It gives characters a chance to breathe and make you care about them.

Peacemaker is obviously really violent, graphic and James Gunn showcases what he has learned back in his early days at Troma. Warner Bros are so happy with his work, he’s now co-CEO of DC Films going forward. I’m curious to see what cameos he can get in season 2 because of that now. There’s already some hilarious cameos in the first season.

The Blu-Ray has a lot of small featurettes, some that you might have seen before on YouTube. It’s still nice to have all of these in one place though. The gag reel was hilarious to watch, like most gag reels are. The behind the scenes and choreographed stuff on the opening credits was fun to see. The extras are spread out on both discs, and if you watch them on Vudu, there’s only so many of them on there. Not all of them are there.

Peacemaker is something not to be missed if you like comedic action movies/TV shows set in a superhero world. John Cena is perfect as Peacemaker and continues to be awesome in the role he started in The Suicide Squad. He works so well with the rest of the ensemble and it’s one of the reasons why the show works so well. Give this one a shot if you haven’t seen it yet!

