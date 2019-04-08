Project Blue Book: Season 1 (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Neal McDonough, Laura Mennell, Michael Harney, Ksenia Solo, Robert John Burke

Directed By: Robert Stromberg, Pete Travis, Norma Bailey, Thomas Carter, Alex Graves

Studio: Lionsgate / History Channel

Buy On Amazon.com

The latest show on History Channel is a UFO drama called Project Blue Book, which is based on the true top-secret investigations into UFOs. It had a decent cast and I used to be obsessed with UFOs so I was intrigued about this series. I think the show is enjoyable enough for me to keep watching when Season 2 comes out.



The drama centers around Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and his partner Air Force Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey). Each episode they investigate unusual sightings and if there were really UFO sightings or not. Hynek tries to relive the experience or debunk the experience with science. Some things are proven to be other things but Dr. Hynek soon finds that not everything can be proven with science and can’t be explained.

I remember reading so many books about UFOs, UFO crash in Roswell, sightings in the Hudson Valley, Whitley Strieber stuff and all that stuff. I think I vaguely remember reading about Project Blue Book and government cover-ups. I used to be so obsessed with UFO sightings, I printed out a giant map, hung it up on my bedroom wall and put tacks where all the sightings were. It’s a bit silly but I know most of the capitals of the United States now. But anyway, The show was pretty interesting and kept me wanting to see what happens as each episode went by.

I like the dynamic between Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey, and how they played off each other. Quinn was by the books kind of Captain most of the time, the Dr was a bit erratic and saying whatever came to mind when it came to certain findings. It’s funny, Michael Malarkey as Quinn looks SPOT ON as the New York Rangers hockey player Chris Kreider. I kept watching it, thinking it was him for a second. Besides those two, the show had a good supporting cast with Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers) and Michael Imperioli (Sopranos) for 2 episodes. Graham Greene showed up for an episode too.

One thing I didn’t care for the Dr’s wife and her spy neighbor storyline. I just wasn’t interested and felt like another show to me. I get what they were trying to do with the spy thing but it just felt like a different show and took me out of the other stuff. For the most part, a lot of the stuff that happened in the show, they prove the Government was really behind it but there is some alien type things in the series. People missing the X-Files might appreciate this show a little bit, but it’s not scary or anything. A lot of subject matter in the 10 episodes are based on true stories or stuff back in the 50s & 60s.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any extras on the Blu-Ray. Just a digital HD copy of the show which is nice but would have been great to have some featurettes, interviews…something on here.

Project Blue Book isn’t the type of show that I have to stop everything I’m doing just to watch it. It’s one of those shows I wouldn’t mind watching when I have nothing really on or just not in a rush to get to it. At least for Season 1, season 2 could be a lot better and makes you want to binge the entire season in a weekend. The show has a good cast and the premise is cool enough that should intrigued people to at least check it out. I hope they decide to switch things up a little bit in second season but I’m impressed with the production and effects for a small show on History Channel. I’m hoping History brings up more shows like this in the future.

Features:

None

Video:

1080p High Definition 16×9 (2.00:1) Presentation

Audio:

English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio

Subtitles:

English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: An interesting show about UFO sightings

Running Time: 440 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: