Smile (Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan

Written By: Parker Finn

Directed By: Parker Finn

Studio: Paramount

As I sat alone in a theater on a Tuesday night, I found myself hiding deeper and deeper into my hoodie. I didn’t expect to be terrified by SMILE, but there I was. Jump scare after jump scare, creepy image after creepy image, all I could do was pull my hoodie strings tighter as I enjoyed the heck of this movie!



SMILE, directed by Parker Finn in his directorial debut, is such a surprisingly fun and scary movie, that you can forgive its familiar plot. Sosie Bacon stars as a psychiatrist who witnesses the death of a patient first hand. The patient dies with a big, creepy grin on their face, setting off a chain of events similar to past hits like THE RING and IT FOLLOWS.

The plot of SMILE takes the viewer all over New Jersey (yay New Jersey representation!) as Bacon’s Dr Rose Cotter tries to unravel the mystery of the titular smile. What Rose is really dealing with is grief and guilt. While not so subtle, the theme that guilt and grief will haunt us until we learn to let it go, the message is still extremely powerful and lands quite well.

Overall I enjoyed the heck out of SMILE, jumped halfway out of my chair, and pulled a fewthreads out of my beloved red hoodie while watching it.

Smile is now available on Digital HD and streaming on Paramount +. Smile will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on December 13.

Features:

Audio Commentary

Something’s Wrong with Rose: Making Smile

Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score

Deleted Scenes

Laura Hasn’t Slept – Original Short Film

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.00:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.00:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Italian: Dolby Digital 5.1

Japanese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish

Running Time: 116 mins

Rating: R

