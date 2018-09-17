Adventure Time: The Final Seasons (8, 9 and 10)

Starring: John DiMaggio, Jeremy Shada, Tom Kenny, Hynden Walch, Niki Yang, Olivia Olsen, Pendleton Ward

The end has come for Finn, Jake and company as the DVD release of “Adventure Time: The Final Seasons” marks the series final seasons, collecting together seasons 8, 9 and 10 in one last release.



“Adventure Time: The Final Seasons” consists of 53 episodes, a 44-minute series-ending finale as well as a ton of bonus content that will surely satisfy “Adventure Time” fans of all ages.

With “Adventure Time” jumping from networks and being resurrected by Cartoon Network, its future going forward was in doubt for some time. For fans of the series, it was important to finally get that closure without worrying if and when there would be another season. With this release, it collects the entire final three seasons worth of episodes and gives the audience the satisfaction of watching the series come to a close with a very powerful and heart-warming/gut clenching ending. Many shows never truly get to have a proper sendoff and the ending of “Adventure Time” was fitting and true to the characters and the fans.

There were a lot of great episodes and fun moments throughout the 53 episodes in this collection. There are some revelations and characters from the era before the Great Mushroom War, some favorite reoccurring characters as well as some introductions to new characters such as Fern and the much anticipated arrival of the one and only GOLB.

One of my favorite things about the final seasons was the strength of the episodes that deal with Finn and Jake’s relationship. They go through a lot of tough stuff in these final episodes, like revisiting the house that they grew up with as well as other family interactions, and throughout all of these trials and tribulations they always have each other’s backs and do their best to cheer one another up. You also get to realize the bonds that Finn and Jake have with the supporting cast of characters such as Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, the Ice King and BMO to name a few…as these bonds are tested and strengthened with the events taking place.

Within the episodes of the final seasons, there seemed to be individual episodes for a lot of the supporting characters that wrap up some questions or mysteries about the character or their past or just to give them one last sendoff. We delve into Tree Trunks tumultuous past and present love life/lives, settle the family quarrel with Gumbald once and for all, get more wonderful advice from Jermaine and travel back to the early days of Lady Rainicorn to discover an item and former lover from her past may cause the destruction of Ooo.

My favorite episode in the final seasons is “Horse and Ball” which follows James Baxter the Horse as he goes through a period of depression, sadness and ultimately artistic revival after the loss of his trusted beach ball. Animator James Baxter, whose work can be seen in everything from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Kung Fu Panda” and “How To Train Your Dragon”. It was a great episode that summed up what the world would be like without artists, performers, entertainers and musicians to help us make it through this journey called life.

While I was a late-comer to the “Adventure Time” scene, I was able to catch up with most of the series before the release of this set. By that time I’ve been whole-heartedly invested in the characters and the wacky world that surrounds them. The final three seasons of the series easily have some of the absolute best episodes among them. You get to see everyone come together to make a stand during a world-changing event as well as a peak into what the world will look like going forward.

Many plot points and story arcs are left with a somewhat open-ended aspect to them (on purpose) while quite a few other storylines are wrapped up with a neat little ribbon. Knowing that the end was coming for the show helped those working on it to prepare to give it its rightful sendoff. If you’re not satisfied with the final arc and episodes, you might have been missing the point of the show from the beginning. There’s a lot of fan service throughout and I mean that in a good way. And one last thing to mention before I go………how about that kiss?!?!

Bottom Line: A three season journey that doesn’t quite prepare you for the amazing final arc in the last few episodes. By far, some of the best episodes of “Adventure Time” are contained in this release. It has everything from vampire dads to freestyle rap battles and a little bit of screen time for just about every supporting character on the show.

