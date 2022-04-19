Sony / Marvel

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Wong

Written By: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Directed By: Jon Watts

Studio: Marvel / Sony

Buy On Amazon.com

My favorite Spider-Man movie, No Way Home is now available on 4k UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital.The movie is a nice tribute for all the Spider-Man movies over the last 2 decades.



After the results of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter (Tom Holland) has to face facts that everyone knows who he is now. So he goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make people forget he is Spider-Man. Stuff happens, and the spell gets messed up. In the process, he draws other characters from other universes that know Spider-Man.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Peter Parker have been the best to date. At some point, Tom Holland will be too old to play him though. Hopefully we can get another 1 or 2 more movies out of him. Once Marvel got their hands on Spider-Man, it was excellent. Just having Peter involved in the MCU was something many of us wanted for years. I hope the Sony / Marvel relationship continues and Spidey doesn’t just go back to the Sony-verse. Sorry Sony. The end of this, leaves things open to start fresh or continue on. We’ll see what happens down the road.

Having Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange as a part of this adds a lot to this, and obviously the ramifications of this storyline play out in the next Doctor Strange movie. It’s exciting as a comic book movie fan to see all these different movies connected and interconnected in one way or another. The main draw to this overall movie isn’t Stephen Strange but all the different Spider-Man villains coming together, including the other two Peter Parkers. Sorry if you’re spoiled but come on, the movie has been out for months and months now. Those moments were ultimate fan service but you know what, I don’t care! It was awesome to see and you knew it was coming before the movie even came out.

I actually didn’t see the Amazing Spider-Man movies before this so I made it an effort to watch those two. Thankfully Jamie Foxx’s Electro didn’t look like the way he looked in this movie. Another example of what happens when Marvel gets ahold of the reigns instead of just Sony. Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina were standouts in their performances and made me want to go back to watch the first 2 movies again. The third movie, not so much. Thomas Haden Church returns as Sandman too, which I was surprised to see. It was just an awesome tribute to these movies, to have all these villains together and it just works for this story.

What I loved about the Jon Watts directed movies is that he has tapped into the awkward teenage school days, but with Peter Parker. Like a John Hughes in a MCU movie per say. I can’t wait to see what he does next. The movie never really felt cheesy or too over the top. All 3 movies were just right for me. Sure, there are some things that could have been added or done with this one but I think it had the right balance of everything I wanted or expected. There’s so many clap and cheer moments, there’s moments of sadness and the action was incredible too. What more can you ask for with a Spidey movie!

I would have liked to have a higher quality copy to review but I’ll take what I can get at this point. I’m not really going to talk about the quality of the DVDs but honestly, I’m surprised they are even still making DVDs. The DVD only has 2 featurettes, which makes you feel like you got ripped off already. So if you want extra content and better video quality and sound, spring for the 4k UHD or Blu-Ray!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a fun, riveting Spidey movie from start to finish. The ending leaves many ways the franchise can go. Continue in the MCU, move back to the Sonyverse (boo), have a new Spider-Man (Miles maybe?) take the mantle, or something else that hasn’t been done yet. I’m hoping it’s something still in the MCU since Spider-Man hasn’t been better since coming aboard MCU.

Features:

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

Graduation Day

Video:

Feature: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Audio:

English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English & French (Doublé au Québec) – Audio Description Tracks Dolby Surround

Bottom Line: One of my favorite Spidey movies to date!

Running Time: 148 mins

Rating: PG-13

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: