Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Photo by Bryan Kremkau

Date: February 17th 2024

Opening Act: Walt Lafty

Chicago-based rock band Brigitte Calls Me Baby played Dogfish Head Brewings and Eats in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night to a packed house. I’ve been looking forward to this show since it was announced and they didn’t disappoint.



Brigitte Calls Me Baby is like if The Smiths, The Strokes and Roy Orbison were in a band together. Frontman Wes has the hair, the Johnny Depp speaking voice but when he sings, the mannerisms & vocals of Morrissey, Elvis and Roy come through. The guitar players have that Johnny Marr style on some songs as well. I guess that’s what drew me to them and the band seems to be turning heads with their debut EP.

Opening the show was Silvertide’s Walt Lafty, playing his acoustic guitar and telling funny stories in-between songs. I particularly liked the long story about getting into a car accident in Philly. I didn’t know there was going to be an opening act but glad I got the chance to see Walt since he plays Dogfish a lot.

BCMB played songs from their EP ‘This House Is Made Of Corners,’ as well as a bunch of new ones. The obvious stand-outs include “Impressively Average,” “Eddie My Love,” “Palm of your Hand” and “You’re Only Made of Dreams.” Songs from the EP or new ones, didn’t matter to the crowd who were dancing and having a great time. It’s nice to see Dogfish Head filled in like that.

The last two songs the band played was George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” which was a great cover, and then they ended the night with “The Future Is Our Way Out.” Immediately following the song, everybody stormed over to the merch table to meet the band. The line was still going strong a half hour after the show ended.

This band is going to blow up, just like The Heavy Heavy was making a name for themselves in the US last year and now playing higher in the ranks of the Bonnaroo lineup. Don’t sleep on Brigitte Calls Me Baby!

Walt Lafty

Brigitte Calls Me Baby