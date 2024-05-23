Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu

Written By: Drew Pearce

Directed By: David Leitch

Studio: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

The Fall Guy was released in theaters 20 days ago and is already available to buy and rent. If you’re a fan of action comedy movies and the charm of Ryan Gosling, you’ll appreciate this extended cut.



The movie centers around stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who works on his ex-girlfriend’s (Emily Blunt) directorial debut action movie. He finds himself caught up in some stuff involving the lead actor (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who he doubles for. His real life turns into a stunt-oriented action movie he’s usually performing in, but this time trying to clear his name.

So why was the movie released on streaming so soon? Is it trying to get people to still talk about it or try to tack on some money that way, instead of seeing what happens at the box office since it “flopped.” Not sure what studios are thinking when it comes to decisions like this but for someone who doesn’t go to movie theaters all that much, I really don’t mind it. In fact, it could be why a lot of people aren’t going to movies these days. It’s expensive, people in theaters can be annoying, you can stop and play the movie whenever you want, bathroom breaks etc. To get a ticket, drinks and snacks at the theater – it can be expensive for people. Why not just pay for that and sit home? That’s my thinking anyway. Movie experiences change over time.

Ok, for the movie itself. It was fun, but it took a bit of time for me to get into it. I think around the hour mark I was fully into it and started to enjoy myself more. Not sure what it was about the first part of it to set up the plot and all that. I just wasn’t into it. Ryan Gosling was good, as was Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. ATJ made me laugh at the end because he was doing a spot on Matthew McConaughey impression it seemed.

The style and humor of this reminded me of Gosling’s The Nice Guy but also a bit of Tropic Thunder a bit (mid credits scene definitely). I wouldn’t mind seeing Colt Seavers in another movie, alongside Winston Duke’s character in some sort of buddy action movie. Them quoting The Last of the Mohicans and The Lord of the Rings while beating people up was fun stuff. In the end, this movie was a nice salute to stunt people and what they have to go through as performers. It’s very fitting that David Leitch directed this one. While the movie took some time to find its footing, the second half is a better pay off.

The Fall Guy is now available to buy and rent on all streaming platforms, with 20 minutes added back into the movie.

Bottom Line: A fun action comedy that pays homage to stunt people.

Running Time: 126 mins

Rating: PG-13

Overall Rating: