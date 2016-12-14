Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Trailer Looks Intense!

Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic film Dunkirk released it’s first full trailer this morning and it looks freakin’ intense! We always see a lot of WWII movies based on American stories so it’s a bit of fresh air to see a story about the Brits (well also Allied countries).



The movie was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars Aneurin Barnard, Kenneth Branagh, James D’Arcy, Tom Glynn-Carney, Tom Hardy, Barry Keoghan, Jack Lowden,Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Even One Direction’s Harry Styles is in it so maybe we get to see a member of One Direction getting shot to pieces.

The movie will be released on July 21th and I’ll already predict that it’s being released the wrong time. This movie would be better suited in November before Oscar season starts but what do I know.