Game Of Thrones Season 7 Teaser Trailer Premiered Today

The first official teaser trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 premiered today. It doesn’t feature any actual footage except Jon, Dany, Cersei all taking a long walk to their thrones…until something interesting happens at the end. We’re really are coming down to home stretch and it’s saddens me.



While this is a fun teaser, i want actual footage from the show dammit! Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16th on HBO at 9pm. It’s my wedding anniversary so, makes the day even better now!