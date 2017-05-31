Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce “Let’s Face It” Tour For July

Every 2 years or so, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones play the East Coast in the Summer and thankfully dates have been announced today! They will be playing The Paramount in Huntington, NY on July 23rd, Webster Hall on July 25th and July 29th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm.



The band will be celebrating Let’s Face It, 20 years later so I’m assuming they will be playing that album from start to finish? The Bosstones also have released their newest single & cover “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” So expect to hear that one live as well.

Tour Dates:

July 21 Portland ME AURA

July 22 Pawtucket, RI The Met Courtyard

July 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount

July 25 New York, NY Webster Hall

July 26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

July 28 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

July 29 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

