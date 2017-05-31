Mighty Mighty Bosstones Announce “Let’s Face It” Tour For July
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 31st, 2017
Every 2 years or so, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones play the East Coast in the Summer and thankfully dates have been announced today! They will be playing The Paramount in Huntington, NY on July 23rd, Webster Hall on July 25th and July 29th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm.
The band will be celebrating Let’s Face It, 20 years later so I’m assuming they will be playing that album from start to finish? The Bosstones also have released their newest single & cover “What The World Needs Now Is Love.” So expect to hear that one live as well.
Tour Dates:
July 21 Portland ME AURA
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/010052B99236191E
July 22 Pawtucket, RI The Met Courtyard
http://bit.ly/MightyMightyBosstones_TheMet
July 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount
https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/000052B8C1674B9E
July 25 New York, NY Webster Hall
http://bit.ly/mightyWH2017
July 26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1493892
July 28 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1494488?utm_medium=bks
July 29 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
http://axs.com/events/337122/mighty-mighty-bosstones-tickets