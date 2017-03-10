Sammy Kay’s Newest Album “Untitled” Being Released on Stomp Records

Sammy Kay will have his next album, Untitled, released on April 7th via Stomp Records. You can hear the first single “Wanderlust” and Pre-order the new album at Bandcamp. Sammy will be in Asbury Park NJ tonight at The Stone Pony with Ruby The Hatchet, Hot Blood and others. Other dates are below.



<a href="http://sammykaynj.bandcamp.com/album/untitled">Untitled by Sammy Kay</a>

Tour Dates

3.10.17 – Asbury Park NJ – The Stone Pony w. Ruby The Hatchet, Hot Blood and More

3.30.17 – Norfolk VA – Norfolk Tap Room w. Mikey Frazier, Copper and Stars and Stereo Bloom

3.31.17 – Fredericksburg VA – Supernova HQ ((house show))

4.01.17 – Greensboro NC – On Pop Of The World Studios w. Corperate Fandango

4.02.17 – Washington DC – Slash Run w. The Loving Paupers and The Combs

4.06.17 – Ronkonkoma NY – Backstage Pass w. Steel Reserve, The Old Ironsides and Dumptruck

4.07.17 – Brooklyn NY – Don Pedro’s

4.12.17 – Pawtucket RI – News Cafe w. No Plateau, Sean Carney and Joe Touchette

4.13.17 – Dover NH – The Shaskeen w. Nick Ferrerro and the Graniteers

4.14.17 – Portland ME – Matthews Pub w. El Grande

4.15.17 – Jamaica Plain MA – Midway Cafe w. Tsunami of Sound and more TBA.

5.19-21.17 – Montreal QC – Pouzza Fest

You can also preorder the album on iTunes or listen to the new song on Spotify.