New York Comic Con: Thursday, October 4th, 2018 Recap

Another year has gone by and with that, another New York Comic Con is here. This was my second NYCC and I’m loving it. Definitely has to be something I attend each year, I just wish I got to partake in the bigger panels and events. I only managed to go Thursday and Friday this year, since I’ve been so busy on the weekends. Hopefully i’ll be able to go more days next year because going to this is so much fun, even though there’s a lot of people.



Thursday is probably the less busiest day of NYCC, but it can still be a lot if you’re not prepared for the crowds and lines. It was the first time taking NJ Transit in a long ass time so I took the train with my wife. I’m used to hoping on the PATH train or taking the ferry right to Javits. It was fairly easy, just more expensive and a little further away. I met some buddies from the site at the nearby diner and then we headed to the Javits Center. Last year, press had to go in the long line with everybody else; this year we went right through the front doors and then to security. People were allowed in a little early like 9:45 which was nice. I didn’t know what to do since I didn’t really have a game plan. So I pretty much just did a lap around the entire building twice just to see where things were. I went downstairs to the Queue Hall to see about getting on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child panel but that was booked up already. Oh well, I’ll be the lucky one and get to go see the play (both parts in the same day) next month. My wife scored some tickets when they did a lottery for it and managed to get 4 tickets (2 for each show) for 200 bucks!

There was a South Park/ Comedy Central “immersive/{buzzword} experience” thing when the Star Wars one was last year. I didn’t bother to line up for it because felt like I waited on line longer the actual thing. There was a Skyscraper VR experience booth that looked like fun but that booked up quickly. I had an email to get a spot on it but didn’t bother I guess. Looked like fun though. I was admiring the DC and other statues that were on display. I noticed that there was A LOT of anime there this year, which I’m not a fan of. Apparently there was animefest that was happening at NYCC as well so I guess that explains it. I would have prefer less anime at the convention but whatever. I saw the M. Lineham Art booth, who I follow on social media, got me a funny Snow Mozzer ornament. That will look great on the Xmas tree this year. Other than that, I didn’t buy anything this time and I really wanted to get some new children’s books. Last year I got a few and still read them with my son. I found one book but couldn’t back to the booth to get it when the author was signing. It just got too crowded in the afternoon.

I was mainly there to take pictures of cosplay. I found myself mainly doing that for the 2 days I was at the NYCC. I would walk from the entrance/exit area, then walk to the other side, take more pictures and then keep doing that. I would go downstairs where the other photographers were lined up and took pictures as well. Seemed like that’s where a lot of them were hanging out most of the time. It was good to move around and not stay in the same place for too long. I noticed the cosplay wasn’t as strong on Thursday; well at least the first few hours. Seemed like as the day went on, it got better and better. Maybe a lot of people were just getting into town or out of work. I met someone dressed as a tree and if you used the hashtag, they would plant a tree in your honor so I had to do that. That day I saw a lot of Deadpool of course, Venoms, Handmaids, Harley Quinns, Negans, and Spider-Mans. Not as much Rick and Morty as last year but there was still one or two that were good. One guy was driving around a cart that he turned into a spaceship. That has got to be a pain in the ass, moving that around. One guy who dressed up as The Punisher looked so much like Jon Bernthal that I actually thought he was him for a second. There was some Game of Thrones cosplay but not as much as last year as well. Towards the end of the day for me, I saw TMNT characters booth by the entrance was pretty light so I couldn’t help myself and got a photo with them. I didn’t have someone with me for most of the day so it was nice to get a photo of me for a change.

I ended up doing 30,000 steps that day and was completely exhausted, and I didn’t even stay the whole night. I had to leave at 3:30 and go pick up my son from school so all the great night events had to be missed. It seems all the big events were at night, and off site at Hammerstein Ballroom or the Theater at MSG. I guess if the site was big enough, I wouldn’t have to line up with the rest of the crowds to get a spot to see a panel there. Thursday was a lot of fun and if people wanted to go for the first time, Thursday is probably your best bet since it gets you the experience, but not unbearable like the weekends can be.