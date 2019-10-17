ReadJunk Podcast – NYCC 2019 & Joker Non-Spoiler Review With Bryan, Ray & Joe

Episode 44 of the ReadJunk Podcast is with Me (Bryan Kremkau), Ray Manuud and Joe Fogle. We discuss them going to New York Comic Con 2019, a Joker non-spoiler movie review, Disney+ a little bit, plus some other odds n ends.



Ray and Joe talk about NYCC’s booths, the cosplay, interviews Joe did, I talk about my twin brother Matt’s take on NYCC since he went for the first time and all I could talk about was the last few years I went since I was on vacation NYCC happened.

Transition track done by The Dubwegians with a cover of “Sun is Shining.”

Be sure to subscribe and download the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Stitcher or wherever else you can get podcasts. Spread the word about the podcast and site. Also, follow ReadJunk on social media as well and visit readjunk.com or news and all that stuff.