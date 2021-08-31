ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2021)

It’s the end of August and it’s time for The ReadJunk New Music playlist for August 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Willie Nile, Billy Bragg, Carbon Leaf, Doobie Brothers, Sea Girls, The Specials, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jimmy Cliff, Roger Rivas, The Queers, Holy Hive, Finny McConnell and many more!



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

Playlist:

1. Willie Nile – The Day The Earth Stood Still

2. Billy Bragg – Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained

3. Carbon Leaf – Come Sunday Morn – Live

4. The Doobie Brothers – Better Days

5. Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder – Highway to Hell (feat. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder)

6. Langhorne Slim – Stubborn Love

7. Sea Girls – Sick

8. Vistas – This Information

9. Inhaler – In My Sleep

10. Tape Waves – Waiting for the Night

11. Mat Kearney – Odds

12. Day Wave – Before We Knew

13. The Vaccines – Alone Star

14. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Ride or Die

15. The Weeknd – Take My Breath

16. Jimmy Cliff – Human Touch

17. Tony Rebel, Irie Ites – Why People – Edit

18. Roger Rivas – Moving Lava

19. Stick Figure, Johnny Cosmic – Sun Is Shining

20. Face To Face – Farewell Song

21. Pulley – Second Best

22. The Queers – Valleri

23. Naked Raygun – Broken Things

24. Huntingtons – I Want You Around

25. The Copyrights – Halos

26. Punk Rock Factory – Gummi Bears

27. The Yum Yums – A Little Bit of Everything

28. The Specials – Freedom Highway

29. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – I DON’T WANT TO BE YOU

30. Catbite – Creepin

31. Big D and the Kids Table – New Day

32. Mr. Kingpin – What Could Have Been

33. No Sports – I’M Dreaming

34. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – The Rat

35. Weezer – Enter Sandman

36. Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor – TRUE

37. Eric Daino – Walk-in Cooler

38. Fortunate Youth – Sunlight

39. Jah Sun, The Rising Tide – Stuck With You

40. Roots of Creation, The Aggrolites, Jesse Wagner, Brett Wilson, Pdubz13, DELA & The Aggrolites – Soulshine – Reggae Cover

41. Sizzla – On a High

42. Little Stranger, Tropidelic – Sunburn (with Tropidelic)

43. Jesse Royal, ZJ Chrome – Pressure

44. Iya Terra – Gone Away

45. Ivan & Alyosha – Let Your Heart Hold Fast

46. Holy Hive – Story Of My Life

47. Andrew Gabbard – Constellations

48. The Bridge City Sinners – Pick Your Poison

49. Gaelic Storm – Holy Ground

50. The Rumjacks – Lost Along The Way

51. The Offspring – Guerre Sous Couvertures

52. Ras Teo – Gone Ah Search

53. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Social Drinker

54. Dirty Heads, Jon Z – Vacation y Vacaciones (feat. Jon Z)

55. The Elovaters, Luke Mitrani – Bright Side (with Luke Mitrani)

56. SOJA, Rebelution, Ali Campbell – The Day You Came

57. Luciano – Whatever You Want – 1

58. Ries Brothers, Bikini Trill – Sleepwalking

59. Fruit Bats – As I Rise

60. Keane – Dirt

61. Toad The Wet Sprocket, Michael McDonald – The Best of Me (feat. Michael McDonald)

62. Finny McConnell – Someone Save Me

63. Jesse Malin – Tall Black Horses

64. Blossoms – Care For

65. Dave Hause – Surfboard

66. Jon Snodgrass – Spiderman, Wolfman (Live)

67. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Narita

68. Chronixx – Freedom Fighter

69. Clear Conscience, Bobby Hustle, Benton – Slow Yourself Down

70. The Rugged Nuggets – Take Me With You

71. The Late Ones – Feeling Myself

72. One Culture, Kings and Comrades – Search No More

73. The Happy Fits – Another Try

74. Las Calakas – Morena

75. Wild Man Riddim – Blues for Rudy

76. Andrés Cotter, Mark Foggo – Bad Bad Skankin´ Man

77. O Leopardo – Fiesta en la Piscina

78. Mighty Diamonds – Taking it Easy

79. The Launchers – Everything I Own

80. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Crossfader

81. Lollypop Lorry – Why Aren’t You with Me?

82. Inspector, Left Alone – Por Última Vez

83. The Inevitables – When the Fever Breaks

84. Nick Gill – Afraid to Go

85. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Hold On

86. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Vortex

87. Butcher Babies, Escape the Fate – It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!

88. Iron Maiden – Stratego

89. Bo Burnham – Welcome to the Internet

90. Craig Duncan – You’ve Got A Friend In Me – From “Toy Story”