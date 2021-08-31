ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2021)
It’s the end of August and it’s time for The ReadJunk New Music playlist for August 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Willie Nile, Billy Bragg, Carbon Leaf, Doobie Brothers, Sea Girls, The Specials, Durand Jones & The Indications, Jimmy Cliff, Roger Rivas, The Queers, Holy Hive, Finny McConnell and many more!
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. Willie Nile – The Day The Earth Stood Still
2. Billy Bragg – Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained
3. Carbon Leaf – Come Sunday Morn – Live
4. The Doobie Brothers – Better Days
5. Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder – Highway to Hell (feat. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder)
6. Langhorne Slim – Stubborn Love
7. Sea Girls – Sick
8. Vistas – This Information
9. Inhaler – In My Sleep
10. Tape Waves – Waiting for the Night
11. Mat Kearney – Odds
12. Day Wave – Before We Knew
13. The Vaccines – Alone Star
14. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Ride or Die
15. The Weeknd – Take My Breath
16. Jimmy Cliff – Human Touch
17. Tony Rebel, Irie Ites – Why People – Edit
18. Roger Rivas – Moving Lava
19. Stick Figure, Johnny Cosmic – Sun Is Shining
20. Face To Face – Farewell Song
21. Pulley – Second Best
22. The Queers – Valleri
23. Naked Raygun – Broken Things
24. Huntingtons – I Want You Around
25. The Copyrights – Halos
26. Punk Rock Factory – Gummi Bears
27. The Yum Yums – A Little Bit of Everything
28. The Specials – Freedom Highway
29. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – I DON’T WANT TO BE YOU
30. Catbite – Creepin
31. Big D and the Kids Table – New Day
32. Mr. Kingpin – What Could Have Been
33. No Sports – I’M Dreaming
34. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – The Rat
35. Weezer – Enter Sandman
36. Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor – TRUE
37. Eric Daino – Walk-in Cooler
38. Fortunate Youth – Sunlight
39. Jah Sun, The Rising Tide – Stuck With You
40. Roots of Creation, The Aggrolites, Jesse Wagner, Brett Wilson, Pdubz13, DELA & The Aggrolites – Soulshine – Reggae Cover
41. Sizzla – On a High
42. Little Stranger, Tropidelic – Sunburn (with Tropidelic)
43. Jesse Royal, ZJ Chrome – Pressure
44. Iya Terra – Gone Away
45. Ivan & Alyosha – Let Your Heart Hold Fast
46. Holy Hive – Story Of My Life
47. Andrew Gabbard – Constellations
48. The Bridge City Sinners – Pick Your Poison
49. Gaelic Storm – Holy Ground
50. The Rumjacks – Lost Along The Way
51. The Offspring – Guerre Sous Couvertures
52. Ras Teo – Gone Ah Search
53. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Social Drinker
54. Dirty Heads, Jon Z – Vacation y Vacaciones (feat. Jon Z)
55. The Elovaters, Luke Mitrani – Bright Side (with Luke Mitrani)
56. SOJA, Rebelution, Ali Campbell – The Day You Came
57. Luciano – Whatever You Want – 1
58. Ries Brothers, Bikini Trill – Sleepwalking
59. Fruit Bats – As I Rise
60. Keane – Dirt
61. Toad The Wet Sprocket, Michael McDonald – The Best of Me (feat. Michael McDonald)
62. Finny McConnell – Someone Save Me
63. Jesse Malin – Tall Black Horses
64. Blossoms – Care For
65. Dave Hause – Surfboard
66. Jon Snodgrass – Spiderman, Wolfman (Live)
67. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Narita
68. Chronixx – Freedom Fighter
69. Clear Conscience, Bobby Hustle, Benton – Slow Yourself Down
70. The Rugged Nuggets – Take Me With You
71. The Late Ones – Feeling Myself
72. One Culture, Kings and Comrades – Search No More
73. The Happy Fits – Another Try
74. Las Calakas – Morena
75. Wild Man Riddim – Blues for Rudy
76. Andrés Cotter, Mark Foggo – Bad Bad Skankin´ Man
77. O Leopardo – Fiesta en la Piscina
78. Mighty Diamonds – Taking it Easy
79. The Launchers – Everything I Own
80. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Crossfader
81. Lollypop Lorry – Why Aren’t You with Me?
82. Inspector, Left Alone – Por Última Vez
83. The Inevitables – When the Fever Breaks
84. Nick Gill – Afraid to Go
85. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Hold On
86. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Vortex
87. Butcher Babies, Escape the Fate – It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!
88. Iron Maiden – Stratego
89. Bo Burnham – Welcome to the Internet
90. Craig Duncan – You’ve Got A Friend In Me – From “Toy Story”