ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of July 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Durand Jones & The Indications, Curtis Harding, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ries Brothers, Iration, The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Big D and the Kids Table, Mr. Kingpin, Face To Face, Rise Against, Punk Rock Factory, Billy Bragg, The Vaccines, We Are Scientists and many more!



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

1. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – The Way That I Do

2. Curtis Harding- I Won’t Let You Down

3. Black Pumas – Wichita Lineman

4. Holy Hive – Ain’t That The Way

5. Charles Bradley, The Extraordinaires – Let Love Stand a Chance – Live at the Apollo

6. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Good Day for a Good Day

7. Ries Brothers, Iration – Don’t Want to Be Late

8. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Walk Away

9. Opie Ortiz, Opie & Family – Mi Yard

10. SOJA, J Boog, Collie Buddz – Press Rewind

11. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Hold You Tonight

12. Tarrus Riley – Heartbreak Anniversary

13. Kash’d Out – Way Too High for This

14. Dirty Heads, Travis Barker, The Interrupters – Rage (feat. Travis Barker and Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters)

15. Big D and the Kids Table – Too Much

16. Bite Me Bambi – Our Lips Are Sealed

17. Mr. Kingpin – Don’t Know Who I Am

18. Catbite – Call Your Bluff

19. The Inevitables, Howi Spangler – Living in Hell

20. The Skapones – Eyes of a Child

21. Culture Shock – Too Much Of Everything

22. Face To Face – No Way out but Through

23. The Bronx – Curb Feelers

24. MxPx, Rivals – Say Yes

25. Rise Against, Meg Myers – Nowhere Generation [with Meg Myers]

26. Rehasher – Next to You

27. Travoltas – One for the Road (Acoustic) – Live

28. Teenage Bottlerocket – Never Sing Along

29. New Found Glory – Backseat

30. Punk Rock Factory – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

31. SECTION H8, Tim Armstrong – Streetsweeper

32. Real Sickies – Destructive Nights

33. The Subways – Fight

34. Dave Hause – Sandy Sheets

35. Billy Bragg – I Will Be Your Shield

36. Chuck Robertson and Friends – All out of Dreams

37. Pebs – What I Need is a Friend

38. Don DiLego – Dim Red Light (Make It Shine)

39. The Vaccines – Back In Love City

40. Volbeat – Wait A Minute My Girl

41. Bigelow Oaks – Alien

42. Joywave – Pray For The Reboot

43. We Are Scientists – Contact High

44. Roosevelt – About U

45. Ida Maria – Celebration

46. Iron Maiden – The Writing On The Wall

47. The Wildhearts – Remember These Days

48. Pip Blom – Keep It Together

49. Liz Lawrence – Saturated

50. Garbage – The Creeps

51. WALLA – Lovers In Space

52. Tape Waves – Invisible Lines

53. Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This

54. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

55. Surf Curse – Freaks

56. Quicksand – Missile Command

57. Fortunate Youth – Good Times (Roll On)

58. KBong, Iya Terra – Let Love Lead (with Iya Terra)

59. The Elovaters, G. Love & Special Sauce, Brother Ali – DeLorean (with Brother Ali, G. Love & Special Sauce)

60. Duane Stephenson – Another Page You Turn – Original

61. LOWLIFE, RAT BOY, MILA – FRIENDS

62. Katastro – Droptop

63. Gramps Morgan – If You’re Looking for Me

64. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Tough Victory

65. Leon Bridges – Steam

66. Kendra Morris, Eraserhood Sound – When We Would Ride

67. Alanna Royale – Fall In Love Again

68. Lady Wray – Games People Play

69. The Green – Recipe

70. Ras Teo, Half Pint – Sensimilla

71. Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Eichlers – 1999

72. Inspector, Dr. Ring Ding – Inspiracional

73. The JB Conspiracy – Make a Promise

74. Eddie Skuller – Music

75. Tyrone Turtle & The Steady Rockers – Franco Nero

76. Well Done Coyote – RUDENOISE

77. The Re-Adjusters – Power

78. Zen Baseballbat – Whipping The Lash

79. Desorden Público – Los Que Se Quedan, los Que Se Van – En Vivo

80. The Hardbeats, Dr. Ring Ding – London ’79

81. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Együtt Dobban

82. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – SPARK – Movie Edit(『セイバー+ゼンカイジャー スーパーヒーロー戦記』主題歌)

83. Last Edition – Half Drunk at Half Time

84. Les Happycuriens – Donne tout ce que tu peux

85. O Leopardo – Dia do Caos em Belo Horizonte

86. Andrew Gabbard – Surfboard City, USA

87. Jesse Malin – State of the Art

88. The Rumpled – The Gipsy Dancer

89. Gaelic Storm – Waxies’ dargle

90. Jeshua Marshall – Shoot The Moon

91. Finny McConnell – Atlantic City

92. Joey Cape – Saturday Night Fever

93. Pahua, Gizmo Varillas – La Cura

94. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Laisse-moi chanter – Radio Edit

95. Freddie McGregor, Wailing Souls, Mighty Diamonds – ISRAELITES A COME

96. Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley – Spin It Faster

97. Through The Roots, Bo Napoleon, DRUMWISE – Only Man

98. Bobby Hustle – W.W.P.T.

99. Naptali, Luciano – Struggles Of Life

100. Counting Crows – Elevator Boots

101. Peter Murphy – The Sweetest Drop – Rave Edit

102. Vistas – Brand New

103. WALK THE MOON – Giants

104. Fruit Bats – Disarm

105. Henry Nowhere – Maybe You Will

106. The Maine – Pretender

107. Deadbeat at Dawn – DeadBeatology

108. Idle Noise – Death to Modern Life

109. Gang of Youths – the angel of 8th ave.

110. Dave Days- Pillow

111. Mayday Parade – Kids Of Summer

112. Nigel Hall, Patrice Rushen – Baby I Do Love You

113. Sizzla – Crown on Your Head

114. Nick Brodeur, Ky-Mani Marley – She’s So Crazy

115. Iya Terra, Steel Pulse – Forwards Bound (with Steel Pulse)

116. Upper Cut Band, Kabaka Pyramid – Light It Up

117. One Culture – Reflection

118. Mykal Rose – Sensimilla 2.0

119. Mighty Diamonds – Better Days

120. Buju Banton – Summer Body