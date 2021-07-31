ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2021)
The ReadJunk New Music playlist of July 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Durand Jones & The Indications, Curtis Harding, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ries Brothers, Iration, The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Big D and the Kids Table, Mr. Kingpin, Face To Face, Rise Against, Punk Rock Factory, Billy Bragg, The Vaccines, We Are Scientists and many more!
1. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – The Way That I Do
2. Curtis Harding- I Won’t Let You Down
3. Black Pumas – Wichita Lineman
4. Holy Hive – Ain’t That The Way
5. Charles Bradley, The Extraordinaires – Let Love Stand a Chance – Live at the Apollo
6. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Good Day for a Good Day
7. Ries Brothers, Iration – Don’t Want to Be Late
8. The Expendables, Ballyhoo! – Walk Away
9. Opie Ortiz, Opie & Family – Mi Yard
10. SOJA, J Boog, Collie Buddz – Press Rewind
11. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Hold You Tonight
12. Tarrus Riley – Heartbreak Anniversary
13. Kash’d Out – Way Too High for This
14. Dirty Heads, Travis Barker, The Interrupters – Rage (feat. Travis Barker and Aimee Interrupter of The Interrupters)
15. Big D and the Kids Table – Too Much
16. Bite Me Bambi – Our Lips Are Sealed
17. Mr. Kingpin – Don’t Know Who I Am
18. Catbite – Call Your Bluff
19. The Inevitables, Howi Spangler – Living in Hell
20. The Skapones – Eyes of a Child
21. Culture Shock – Too Much Of Everything
22. Face To Face – No Way out but Through
23. The Bronx – Curb Feelers
24. MxPx, Rivals – Say Yes
25. Rise Against, Meg Myers – Nowhere Generation [with Meg Myers]
26. Rehasher – Next to You
27. Travoltas – One for the Road (Acoustic) – Live
28. Teenage Bottlerocket – Never Sing Along
29. New Found Glory – Backseat
30. Punk Rock Factory – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
31. SECTION H8, Tim Armstrong – Streetsweeper
32. Real Sickies – Destructive Nights
33. The Subways – Fight
34. Dave Hause – Sandy Sheets
35. Billy Bragg – I Will Be Your Shield
36. Chuck Robertson and Friends – All out of Dreams
37. Pebs – What I Need is a Friend
38. Don DiLego – Dim Red Light (Make It Shine)
39. The Vaccines – Back In Love City
40. Volbeat – Wait A Minute My Girl
41. Bigelow Oaks – Alien
42. Joywave – Pray For The Reboot
43. We Are Scientists – Contact High
44. Roosevelt – About U
45. Ida Maria – Celebration
46. Iron Maiden – The Writing On The Wall
47. The Wildhearts – Remember These Days
48. Pip Blom – Keep It Together
49. Liz Lawrence – Saturated
50. Garbage – The Creeps
51. WALLA – Lovers In Space
52. Tape Waves – Invisible Lines
53. Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This
54. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
55. Surf Curse – Freaks
56. Quicksand – Missile Command
57. Fortunate Youth – Good Times (Roll On)
58. KBong, Iya Terra – Let Love Lead (with Iya Terra)
59. The Elovaters, G. Love & Special Sauce, Brother Ali – DeLorean (with Brother Ali, G. Love & Special Sauce)
60. Duane Stephenson – Another Page You Turn – Original
61. LOWLIFE, RAT BOY, MILA – FRIENDS
62. Katastro – Droptop
63. Gramps Morgan – If You’re Looking for Me
64. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Tough Victory
65. Leon Bridges – Steam
66. Kendra Morris, Eraserhood Sound – When We Would Ride
67. Alanna Royale – Fall In Love Again
68. Lady Wray – Games People Play
69. The Green – Recipe
70. Ras Teo, Half Pint – Sensimilla
71. Skatune Network, We Are The Union, Eichlers – 1999
72. Inspector, Dr. Ring Ding – Inspiracional
73. The JB Conspiracy – Make a Promise
74. Eddie Skuller – Music
75. Tyrone Turtle & The Steady Rockers – Franco Nero
76. Well Done Coyote – RUDENOISE
77. The Re-Adjusters – Power
78. Zen Baseballbat – Whipping The Lash
79. Desorden Público – Los Que Se Quedan, los Que Se Van – En Vivo
80. The Hardbeats, Dr. Ring Ding – London ’79
81. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Együtt Dobban
82. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – SPARK – Movie Edit(『セイバー+ゼンカイジャー スーパーヒーロー戦記』主題歌)
83. Last Edition – Half Drunk at Half Time
84. Les Happycuriens – Donne tout ce que tu peux
85. O Leopardo – Dia do Caos em Belo Horizonte
86. Andrew Gabbard – Surfboard City, USA
87. Jesse Malin – State of the Art
88. The Rumpled – The Gipsy Dancer
89. Gaelic Storm – Waxies’ dargle
90. Jeshua Marshall – Shoot The Moon
91. Finny McConnell – Atlantic City
92. Joey Cape – Saturday Night Fever
93. Pahua, Gizmo Varillas – La Cura
94. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Laisse-moi chanter – Radio Edit
95. Freddie McGregor, Wailing Souls, Mighty Diamonds – ISRAELITES A COME
96. Ben Harper, Ziggy Marley – Spin It Faster
97. Through The Roots, Bo Napoleon, DRUMWISE – Only Man
98. Bobby Hustle – W.W.P.T.
99. Naptali, Luciano – Struggles Of Life
100. Counting Crows – Elevator Boots
101. Peter Murphy – The Sweetest Drop – Rave Edit
102. Vistas – Brand New
103. WALK THE MOON – Giants
104. Fruit Bats – Disarm
105. Henry Nowhere – Maybe You Will
106. The Maine – Pretender
107. Deadbeat at Dawn – DeadBeatology
108. Idle Noise – Death to Modern Life
109. Gang of Youths – the angel of 8th ave.
110. Dave Days- Pillow
111. Mayday Parade – Kids Of Summer
112. Nigel Hall, Patrice Rushen – Baby I Do Love You
113. Sizzla – Crown on Your Head
114. Nick Brodeur, Ky-Mani Marley – She’s So Crazy
115. Iya Terra, Steel Pulse – Forwards Bound (with Steel Pulse)
116. Upper Cut Band, Kabaka Pyramid – Light It Up
117. One Culture – Reflection
118. Mykal Rose – Sensimilla 2.0
119. Mighty Diamonds – Better Days
120. Buju Banton – Summer Body