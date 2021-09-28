ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2021)
It’s almost the end of September and it’s time for The ReadJunk New Music playlist for September 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Carbon Leaf, Bren Holmes, Frank Turner, Jim Linberg, Stereophonics, Skinny Lister, She & Him, Curtis Harding, Rude Girl Revue, SOJA, The Copyrights, Duran Duran, Wild Man Riddim, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Common Kings, Abraskadabra and more!
Playlist:
1. Carbon Leaf – The Hunting Ground
2. Bren Holmes – You Say
3. Frank Turner – Haven’t Been Doing So Well
4. Jim Lindberg – The Palm of Your Hand
5. Jesse Malin – Before You Go
6. Stereophonics – Hanging On Your Hinges
7. Johnny Marr – Spirit Power and Soul
8. Billy Bragg – Pass It On
9. Willie Nile – Way of Heart
10. Skinny Lister, The Longest Johns – Damn the Amsterdam (feat. The Longest Johns)
11. Janet Devlin – Place Called Home
12. She & Him – Holiday
13. Curtis Harding – Can’t Hide It
14. Durand Jones & The Indications – More Than Ever
15. Holy Hive – Great Chains
16. The Rugged Nuggets – Walking in the Rain
17. Bobby Bazini, Gizmo Varillas – Holding Onto The Feeling
18. The Specials – Get Up, Stand Up
19. Bobby Hustle – Zaza
20. Cultural Warriors, Mighty Diamonds – Gates of Zion
21. Lady Hatchet, Jade Tremba, Jenny Whiskey – Lioness
22. Half Past Two – Scratched CD
23. Thirteen Towers – From the Depths
24. SOJA, Slightly Stoopid – Jump
25. Passafire – Down That Road
26. Death Of Guitar Pop – Absolute Happiness
27. Something To Do – Levitating
28. The Queers – With a Girl Like You
29. The Copyrights – Stuck in the Winter
30. Face To Face – Blanked Out
31. Ignite – Anti-Complicity Anthem
32. Huntingtons – Slug
33. Laura Jane Grace – Lolo 13
34. Stick To Your Guns – More of Us Than Them
35. Punk Rock Factory – I Write Sins Not Tragedies
36. Anti-Flag – Betty Sue is Dead – Demo 1992
37. New Found Glory – The Devil Has Many Faces
38. The Stranglers – This Song
39. The Psychedelic Furs – Evergreen
40. Sea Power – Two Fingers
41. Duran Duran – TONIGHT UNITED
42. Mat Kearney – Say It Now
43. Miles Kane – Caroline
44. Subshine – You Walk into My Problems
45. Micky James – Not Okay
46. Ocean Flaws – Hologram
47. Tape Waves – Eventually
48. Andrew Gabbard – Bummed
49. The Vaccines – Jump Off The Top
50. Lightfoils – Supervene
51. Space March – A Million Miles
52. VHS Collection – The Deep End
53. Roosevelt – Strangers – Midnight Version
54. Shoestrings – Gone
55. The Slackers, PAPA B – Love I Bring
56. Tyrone Turtle & The Steady Rockers – Minha
57. Lady Hatchet, Jade Tremba, Jenny Whiskey – Unruly Ways
58. Inspector, The Steady 45’s – Isla Jamaica
59. Wild Man Riddim – On a jetpack to Cuba
60. The Launchers – Dutty Mouth
61. The Green – Coming Home
62. Ballyhoo!, The Expendables – Bowl For Two
63. The Lions, Malik “The Freq” Moore, Black Shakespeare – Cumbia Rebel
64. Opie Ortiz, Opie & Family – No Pain
65. Devon Kay & The Solutions – The Space In-Between
66. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Ways and Means
67. The Doobie Brothers – The American Dream
68. James Maddock – Little Bird in the Neighborhood
69. Christian Lopez – Nothing Wrong
70. Dave Hause – Hanalei
71. The Celtic Social Club – Home
72. We Are Scientists – You’ve Lost Your Shit
73. Ryan Oakes – WE’RE NOT STRANGERS
74. Placebo – Beautiful James
75. Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz
76. Toverberg – Better Off
77. SPINN – Outside Of The Blue
78. The Charlatans – C’mon C’mon – Desk Mix
79. AaRON – Le tunnel d’or – Acoustic version
80. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – Aliens Come Calling
81. Beans on Toast – A Beautiful Place
82. Brian Fallon – Virgin Mary Had One Son
83. Zebrahead – A Long Way Down
84. Destroy Boys – Locker Room Bully
85. Gogol Bordello – Roaring 2020s (RenaiDance)
86. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Earthlings
87. The Inevitables – TIKI BAR AT THE END OF THE WORLD
88. The Upstarters – Bubble Dub (Agent Jay of The Slackers) – Remix
89. Korpiklaani – Ennen
90. Big Mountain, Adrian Donsome Hanson, Quino – Hear That Sound
91. Common Kings – Islands To Nashville
92. Mighty Diamonds – White Squall
93. Fortunate Youth, Iya Terra – Groovin
94. Ghost Bomber – Busy Bees
95. Bumsy and the Moochers – The Rat
96. Abraskadabra – Set Us Free
97. Ska Jazz Messengers – It’s Alright
98. Solar Love Society – Unity
99. The Rough Customers – Funny Love
100. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Ensemble
101. Electric Six – Yah Mo Be There
102. The Clockworks – Throw It All Away
103. CHVRCHES – Cry Little Sister
104. Black Map – Chasms
105. Every Time I Die – Post-Boredom
106. Iron Maiden – Days Of Future Past
107. Volbeat – Shotgun Blues
108. Running Wild – The Shellback
109. Brainstorm – My Dystopia