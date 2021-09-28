ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2021)

It’s almost the end of September and it’s time for The ReadJunk New Music playlist for September 2021! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Carbon Leaf, Bren Holmes, Frank Turner, Jim Linberg, Stereophonics, Skinny Lister, She & Him, Curtis Harding, Rude Girl Revue, SOJA, The Copyrights, Duran Duran, Wild Man Riddim, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Common Kings, Abraskadabra and more!



Playlist:

1. Carbon Leaf – The Hunting Ground

2. Bren Holmes – You Say

3. Frank Turner – Haven’t Been Doing So Well

4. Jim Lindberg – The Palm of Your Hand

5. Jesse Malin – Before You Go

6. Stereophonics – Hanging On Your Hinges

7. Johnny Marr – Spirit Power and Soul

8. Billy Bragg – Pass It On

9. Willie Nile – Way of Heart

10. Skinny Lister, The Longest Johns – Damn the Amsterdam (feat. The Longest Johns)

11. Janet Devlin – Place Called Home

12. She & Him – Holiday

13. Curtis Harding – Can’t Hide It

14. Durand Jones & The Indications – More Than Ever

15. Holy Hive – Great Chains

16. The Rugged Nuggets – Walking in the Rain

17. Bobby Bazini, Gizmo Varillas – Holding Onto The Feeling

18. The Specials – Get Up, Stand Up

19. Bobby Hustle – Zaza

20. Cultural Warriors, Mighty Diamonds – Gates of Zion

21. Lady Hatchet, Jade Tremba, Jenny Whiskey – Lioness

22. Half Past Two – Scratched CD

23. Thirteen Towers – From the Depths

24. SOJA, Slightly Stoopid – Jump

25. Passafire – Down That Road

26. Death Of Guitar Pop – Absolute Happiness

27. Something To Do – Levitating

28. The Queers – With a Girl Like You

29. The Copyrights – Stuck in the Winter

30. Face To Face – Blanked Out

31. Ignite – Anti-Complicity Anthem

32. Huntingtons – Slug

33. Laura Jane Grace – Lolo 13

34. Stick To Your Guns – More of Us Than Them

35. Punk Rock Factory – I Write Sins Not Tragedies

36. Anti-Flag – Betty Sue is Dead – Demo 1992

37. New Found Glory – The Devil Has Many Faces

38. The Stranglers – This Song

39. The Psychedelic Furs – Evergreen

40. Sea Power – Two Fingers

41. Duran Duran – TONIGHT UNITED

42. Mat Kearney – Say It Now

43. Miles Kane – Caroline

44. Subshine – You Walk into My Problems

45. Micky James – Not Okay

46. Ocean Flaws – Hologram

47. Tape Waves – Eventually

48. Andrew Gabbard – Bummed

49. The Vaccines – Jump Off The Top

50. Lightfoils – Supervene

51. Space March – A Million Miles

52. VHS Collection – The Deep End

53. Roosevelt – Strangers – Midnight Version

54. Shoestrings – Gone

55. The Slackers, PAPA B – Love I Bring

56. Tyrone Turtle & The Steady Rockers – Minha

57. Lady Hatchet, Jade Tremba, Jenny Whiskey – Unruly Ways

58. Inspector, The Steady 45’s – Isla Jamaica

59. Wild Man Riddim – On a jetpack to Cuba

60. The Launchers – Dutty Mouth

61. The Green – Coming Home

62. Ballyhoo!, The Expendables – Bowl For Two

63. The Lions, Malik “The Freq” Moore, Black Shakespeare – Cumbia Rebel

64. Opie Ortiz, Opie & Family – No Pain

65. Devon Kay & The Solutions – The Space In-Between

66. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Ways and Means

67. The Doobie Brothers – The American Dream

68. James Maddock – Little Bird in the Neighborhood

69. Christian Lopez – Nothing Wrong

70. Dave Hause – Hanalei

71. The Celtic Social Club – Home

72. We Are Scientists – You’ve Lost Your Shit

73. Ryan Oakes – WE’RE NOT STRANGERS

74. Placebo – Beautiful James

75. Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz

76. Toverberg – Better Off

77. SPINN – Outside Of The Blue

78. The Charlatans – C’mon C’mon – Desk Mix

79. AaRON – Le tunnel d’or – Acoustic version

80. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – Aliens Come Calling

81. Beans on Toast – A Beautiful Place

82. Brian Fallon – Virgin Mary Had One Son

83. Zebrahead – A Long Way Down

84. Destroy Boys – Locker Room Bully

85. Gogol Bordello – Roaring 2020s (RenaiDance)

86. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Earthlings

87. The Inevitables – TIKI BAR AT THE END OF THE WORLD

88. The Upstarters – Bubble Dub (Agent Jay of The Slackers) – Remix

89. Korpiklaani – Ennen

90. Big Mountain, Adrian Donsome Hanson, Quino – Hear That Sound

91. Common Kings – Islands To Nashville

92. Mighty Diamonds – White Squall

93. Fortunate Youth, Iya Terra – Groovin

94. Ghost Bomber – Busy Bees

95. Bumsy and the Moochers – The Rat

96. Abraskadabra – Set Us Free

97. Ska Jazz Messengers – It’s Alright

98. Solar Love Society – Unity

99. The Rough Customers – Funny Love

100. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Ensemble

101. Electric Six – Yah Mo Be There

102. The Clockworks – Throw It All Away

103. CHVRCHES – Cry Little Sister

104. Black Map – Chasms

105. Every Time I Die – Post-Boredom

106. Iron Maiden – Days Of Future Past

107. Volbeat – Shotgun Blues

108. Running Wild – The Shellback

109. Brainstorm – My Dystopia