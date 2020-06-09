Bill & Ted Face The Music Teaser Trailer Is Here! Excellent!

Excellent! Remember movies and going to the movie theater? Well Bill & Ted Face The Music teaser trailer has dropped and it looks both fun and dumb, just like the other two movies! Can’t wait to see this one.



Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Bill & Ted Face the Music, alongside William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, and George Carlin (re-purposed footage from the first two films). The movie was directed by Dean Parisot and written Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Producued by Scott Kroopf and Steven Soderbergh. Also, thank you to Steven Soderbergh for getting this project moving!

The movie is set to be released on August 21, 2020 but with everything going on, who the hell knows.